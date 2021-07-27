The World Is Gutted By Simone Biles' Withdrawal From Team Competition

Fans are crestfallen that Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team final Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles, the face of not only gymnastics but perhaps of the entire Summer Games, awkwardly performed a vault and walked off the floor. USA Gymnastics said she had pulled out of the competition “due to a medical issue” and will be assessed daily.
“We hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of one of the world’s best gymnasts,” the Tokyo Olympics’ Twitter account wrote ominously.
“I feel sick to my stomach; it’s horrible,” former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman told “Today.” “I’m obviously praying that she’ll be able to compete in the all-around final.”
Crushed fans and some celebs chimed in as well.
