Simone Biles Says She's 'Still Scared To Do Gymnastics' In Emotional Interview

“I’m proud of myself and I’m happy that I can be a leader for the survivors and bring courage to everybody speaking up, so I’m happy to be a voice for them,” she said. “But we go through our own things, and it’s hard, but the twisting ... will come back. But I’m still scared to do gymnastics.”

Biles appeared on “Today” to discuss her partnership with Cerebral, a mental health telemedicine app. She said she’s been in therapy through the app while on the road for the GOAT tour.