Simone Biles appears to defy gravity in slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor.

Here’s how the reigning Olympic and world champion looked in real-time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday:

Simone Biles closes out night 1 on top of the leaderboard after a powerhouse of a performance on floor. 💥@Simone_Biles // #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/tsmDapx1KP — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 5, 2021

And here’s the greatest gymnast of all time slowed down:

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Timothy Burke shared the video on Twitter early Saturday. It’s gone viral, garnering almost half a million views — and heaps of praise for Biles:

