Simone Biles In Extreme Slow Motion Is Something Else

The gymnast’s astonishing moves at the U.S. Championships look even more impressive when slowed down.

Simone Biles appears to defy gravity in slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor.

Here’s how the reigning Olympic and world champion looked in real-time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday: 

And here’s the greatest gymnast of all time slowed down:

Wow.

Timothy Burke shared the video on Twitter early Saturday. It’s gone viral, garnering almost half a million views — and heaps of praise for Biles:

