Simone Biles appears to defy gravity in slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor.
Here’s how the reigning Olympic and world champion looked in real-time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday:
And here’s the greatest gymnast of all time slowed down:
Wow.
Timothy Burke shared the video on Twitter early Saturday. It’s gone viral, garnering almost half a million views — and heaps of praise for Biles:
