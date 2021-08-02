U.S. gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced Monday.

Biles, who dropped out of the team competition, all-around final and the other three individual events amid mental health concerns and bouts of disorientation while performing, will be joined Tuesday by teammate and all-around gold medalist successor Sunisa Lee.

Lee’s entry into the event was previously assumed, but Biles’ participation had been uncertain.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

The U.S. grabbed silver in the team final after Biles left the competition following an awkward vault. Lee captured gold in the all-around. And on Sunday, MyKayla Skinner, who replaced Biles in the individual vault, won a surprising silver. Lee took bronze in the uneven bars.

Skinner had hinted that Biles would possibly return for one final event.