Simone Biles Tears Up Over USA Gymnastics’ Failure To Protect Athletes: ‘You Had One Job’

Gymnast Simone Biles broke down in tears on Wednesday while discussing USA Gymnastics’ failure to protect its athletes from former trainer and convicted pedophile Larry Nassar.

“It’s hard coming here for an organization and having had them fail us so many times,” the five-time Olympic medalist said on Wednesday as she warmed up for the U.S. championships in Kansas City.

“We’ve done everything that they’ve asked us to even when we didn’t want to. And they couldn’t do one damn job,” Biles, 22, said while tearing up. “You had one job. You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”

Biles’ emotional comments were in reaction to a congressional report published last week which found that USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and the FBI “fundamentally failed” to protect athletes from Nassar’s abuse.

“It’s just really sad because now every time I go to the doctor or training, I get worked on ― I don’t want to get worked on, but my body hurts,” Biles continued. ”... It’s just hard and we try to work through it, but it’ll take some time. I’m strong, I’ll get through it. But it’s hard.”

In response to the damning congressional report, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) proposed legislation that aims to protect Olympic and amateur athletes. The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act is a bipartisan effort to give Congress more oversight and control over governing organizations in Olympic sports, such as the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.