Simone Biles Teases What To Expect In Tokyo With 'Incredible' Olympics Training Session

Fans of the Olympics got a glimpse of what to expect from champion gymnast Simone Biles in Tokyo during a training session that was hailed as “incredible” and “effortless” on Twitter.
On Thursday, Biles pulled off the risky Yurchenko double pike during practice.
It’s a move no female gymnast has ever nailed in competition ... until a few days’ time, perhaps?
Biles practiced on all three other apparatuses, too:
Fans were clearly excited by the greatest gymnast of all time:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter