Simone Biles Teases What To Expect In Tokyo With 'Incredible' Olympics Training Session

Fans of the Olympics got a glimpse of what to expect from champion gymnast Simone Biles in Tokyo during a training session that was hailed as “incredible” and “effortless” on Twitter.

On Thursday, Biles pulled off the risky Yurchenko double pike during practice.

It’s a move no female gymnast has ever nailed in competition ... until a few days’ time, perhaps?

Biles practiced on all three other apparatuses, too:

Fans were clearly excited by the greatest gymnast of all time:

Wow. This is incredible and just training. 🐐 https://t.co/4b5XBto8Pq — Jaron Spor (@JaronSpor) July 22, 2021

EFFORTLESS



And this is just training??? Bring on the real thing. https://t.co/tI8pRpBP31 — Jason Hackett (@KOCOJason) July 22, 2021

I’m so in awe of this. Wow. She makes it look so easy — Courtney. ❤️ RED ❤️🍁🍂 (@CLO93_30) July 22, 2021

After the opening ceremony if the coverage isn't 90% @Simone_Biles with some #synchronizedswimming thrown in for fun I probably won't watch much of the #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/CSjUH6rzE1 — Ramona Holloway (@RamonaHolloway) July 22, 2021