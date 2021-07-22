SPORTS

Simone Biles Teases What To Expect In Tokyo With 'Incredible' Olympics Training Session

"And this is just training??? Bring on the real thing," one fan tweeted about the gymnastics great.

Fans of the Olympics got a glimpse of what to expect from champion gymnast Simone Biles in Tokyo during a training session that was hailed as “incredible” and “effortless” on Twitter.

On Thursday, Biles pulled off the risky Yurchenko double pike during practice.

It’s a move no female gymnast has ever nailed in competition ... until a few days’ time, perhaps?

Biles practiced on all three other apparatuses, too: 

Fans were clearly excited by the greatest gymnast of all time:

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Olympics Simone Biles Tokyo Tokyo 2021