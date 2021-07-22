Simone Biles Gets Her Own Olympics Twitter Emoji And It's The G.O.A.T.

Champion U.S. gymnast Simone Biles and what’s become her emblem — Goldie the Goat — have got their own emoji on Twitter for the Tokyo Olympics.

The emoji of the animal (whose become a feature of Biles’ competition outfits) will appear whenever Twitter users type in the hashtags #SimoneBiles or #Simone throughout the games, which officially start on Friday.

Goldie is wearing a gold medal and appearing to do the splits in the image.

The emoji honors Biles’ legacy, Twitter said in a statement.

Goldie is a nod to Biles’ status as the “Greatest (Gymnast) Of All Time,” or G.O.A.T., and was initially conceived as a dig at double standards, the athlete told Marie Claire magazine in June.

“The idea was to hit back at the haters,” she explained. “I didn’t feel like it was necessarily fair how they could keep saying whatever they wanted, but then if I said something, it wasn’t fair.”

The haters “were joking like, ‘I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.’ That would make them so angry,” Biles said.” And then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually a good idea. Let’s make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.’ And so that’s exactly what we did and why we did it.”

Goldie may have become a fan favorite, but Biles said this week she doesn’t intend on inking the animal on her body.

“I don’t think so. Not my type of tat. I like small meaningful ones,” she told fans on Instagram on Wednesday. “Goldie the Goat was a running joke. Love her though & will continue but tat.. that’s a lil too permanent for me haha.”