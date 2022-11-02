Simone Biles' Response To A Twitter Troll Is A Perfect 10

A Twitter troll came for Simone Biles over her Olympic record and was DQ’d by the legendary gymnast and her fans.
User @hockeyforever68 this week responded to Biles’ plea for people not to dress as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween with this snarky message: “Too bad you can’t go as Olympic medal winner.”
The tweeter was apparently unaware of Biles’ Olympic success, despite her twisties-plagued time at the most recent Tokyo Olympics.
She won four gold medals and a bronze at Rio 2016 and a silver and bronze in Japan. The account could, though, have just been trolling for a response. It was only created in April 2021 and has just 17 followers.
Either way, Biles’ fans pointed out the problem with the post.
The athlete herself then fired back, writing: “I have 7 olympic medals, do your research. Also the bots get on my fn nerves. Be real. Say it with your chest. Stop with the fake accounts.”