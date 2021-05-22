SPORTS

Simone Biles Nails An Astonishing Move And People Are 'SPEECHLESS'

Videos show the champion gymnast landing a move she's been working on for some time.

The greatest gymnast of all time just got even greater.

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS,” NBC’s Tokyo Olympics account tweeted Friday.

Watch the video here:

No female gymnast has ever nailed the risky move in competition.

Here it is from another angle:

NBA great LeBron James was among those in awe at the move:

Biles appears to have been working on it for some time.

In February 2020, she teased clips of herself first landing in a foam pit:

And then on a mat:

