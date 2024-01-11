You Don't Have To Line Up At 3 A.M. For This Hidden Gem Of A Tumbler

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve been anywhere on the internet this past week, it’s likely you’ve come across video capturing a wave of eager shoppers racing to get their hands on Stanley’s limited-edition Target-exclusive Valentine’s Day Quencher tumblers. These shoppers reportedly lined up in the wee hours of the morning to purchase the sold-out red and pink water bottles, which, according to the company and its collaborators, won’t be restocked.
While it certainly wasn’t the first wave of Stanley fandom to take the consumer world by storm, especially on TikTok, it’s pretty shocking to see the Valentine’s Day Quencher cups being resold on platforms like eBay and Poshmark at prices that range well into the thousands (yes, thousands).
For anyone who loves everything that the Stanley tumbler has to offer, but doesn’t have the time (or the extra funds) to snag the latest goods from the brand, let me put you on to one hidden gem of a drinking vessel from Amazon that has been drawing many comparisons to — and according to some buyers, outperforming — its buzzier and less-accessible version.
The Simple Modern 40-ounce tumbler, which comes in over 40 color combinations including some that look similar to the Valentine’s Day Stanley Quencher, has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon and tons of promising reviews to boot.
Like its competitor, this sip-able tumbler has double-walled stainless steel insulation to keep contents hot or cold for longer and has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to tote around. Another bonus is the tapered bottom, which makes the Simple Modern compatible with most car cup holders.
Where this doppelgänger might have the Stanley beat however, is in its more trusted leakproof design, which according to reviewers, makes it easier to commute with or pack into bags. The insulated lid, which is four-way threaded to allow four different straw placements for your drinking hand preference, features a silicone straw gasket that stops spills even when tipped over.
“With the straw [in] and the tumbler turned upside down, yes it does leak a bit, but knocked on its side, it doesn’t leak. Without the straw and tumbler upside down it doesn’t leak at all,” wrote one reviewer on Amazon. If you don’t want to carry one of two included straws separately while transporting the tumbler, you can even purchase compatible straw covers.
Read on for some promising endorsements or grab one from the link above before they sell out, too.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I just got this tumbler and I already love it. I got it to help with drinking more water through the day and I like my water to stay cold. With the straw [in] and the tumbler turned upside down, yes it does leak a bit but knocked on its side it doesn’t leak. Without the straw and tumbler upside down it doesn’t leak at all. I love the design, I got the black leopard print and so far it keeps the water and ice cold. I’m hoping it keeps my ice in there more than a day or two but so far I really love everything about it: looks, leak proof and design. It’s not that heavy either. I was afraid it was gonna be like carrying a heavy bag all day but no. [It] has some weight to it but that’s expected, Really love it.” — Renne420
“First and foremost this tumbler is durable, spill-proof (without the straw, very little spills out with the straw in depending on the angle of the fall), and it keeps my water ice cold for quite awhile. I recently purchased the graphite colored tumbler for my husband and he says nothing but good things about it and loves taking it to work with him. If I have ice in it the ice is still in there for at least two days if not a little longer which is awesome! If you’re clumsy like myself and knock it over a few times no worries! No spills when knocked over (with the straw out and very little potentially with the straw in depending on how it falls), no damage that I can see on the cup itself or the lid for each time it has been knocked over. The weight isn’t too heavy either when it’s completely full. I absolutely love this tumbler and have multiple of them! It is definitely a great alternative to other tumblers out there and it is definitely a more cost effective option compared to other pricy tumbler brands like Stanley.” — KayBee
“The water tumbler is a amazing with exceptional quality and sleek design. The durable construction ensures longevity, and the double-walled insulation maintains the temperature of my beverages for extended periods. The secure, leak-proof lid adds a practical touch, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. Overall, this water tumbler combines style and functionality, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a reliable and aesthetically pleasing hydration companion.” — Dhruvi