Celebrate Barbra Streisand's Milestone Year With This Epic Musical Tribute

Don't rain on Steven Brinberg's parade! The performer will take the stage July for his acclaimed concert, "Simply Barbra," in New York.
As the discourse surrounding the high-profile recasting of Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival continues, one New York performer is paying tribute to the woman who started it all: Barbra Streisand.

Next week, Steven Brinberg will perform songs from “Funny Girl” ― along with other selections from Streisand’s extensive catalog ― as part of a special New York engagement of his concert act, “Simply Barbra.” The show takes place Monday at the Manhattan nightspot Chelsea Table + Stage and is intended as a belated birthday celebration for Streisand, who turned 80 in April.

Catch a clip of Brinberg performing “People” from “Funny Girl” above.

Brinberg, who describes himself as “ageless and evergreen,” has performed as Streisand for more than 25 years, toured with legendary composer (and Babs’ longtime musical director) Marvin Hamlisch and appeared in films like 2003’s “Camp” and 2016’s “Thirsty.” The New York native has also recorded two albums, “Steven Brinberg Is Simply Barbra” and “Simply Barbra: The Duets Album.”

“Barbra is in a class all her own,” Brinberg told HuffPost. “She’s so unique and opened the doors for so many great ladies that came after her, from Bette Midler to Lady Gaga. I love that she can just stand there, sing and draw you in, like Peggy Lee or other great artists who don’t run all around the stage to make you pay attention.”

As to his thoughts on performing at Chelsea Table + Stage, he said: “It’s just such a gorgeous and elegant venue. As soon as I saw the grand staircase, I started singing ‘Hello, Dolly!’”

Brinberg’s special guest for “Simply Barbra” will be actor and singer Julie Benko, who has won acclaim as Beanie Feldstein’s stand-in in the current Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” She’ll play Fanny Brice full time from Aug. 2 to Sept. 8, and then on Thursday evenings once Lea Michele joins the cast.

In honor of “Simply Barbra,” HuffPost asked Brinberg to rank his top Streisand performances. Here are Brinberg’s picks.

"People" from "Funny Girl"
"My favorite song to sing … I’ve sung this version in every show I've ever done. I could never leave it out."
“What Did I Have That I Don’t Have?”
"Barbra’s performance in this film is one of her very best. Even though I enjoy the Barbara Harris, Eydie Gormé, and Liza Minnelli recordings of this song, Barbra’s is my most favorite."
"Didn't We"
"This performance just slays me. And it's funny to see her react to the brief mic/sound trouble!"
"I Never Has Seen Snow"
"From the musical 'House of Flowers.' So amazing."
"One Less Bell to Answer/A House Is Not A Home”
"Barbra and Burt Bacharach are a spectacular combo. I'd like to see her do a whole album of his songs."
"How Lucky Can You Get" from "Funny Lady"
"This Oscar-nominated song evokes 'Rose's Turn,' which Barbra almost got to do in 'Gypsy.'The movie was just shown a few weeks ago in New York and it looked great on a big screen."
"A Piece of Sky" from "Yentl"
"Barbra on a boat. You can't go wrong!"
"Fifty Percent" from "Ballroom"
"This was long on many fans’ wish list. Barbra could still do a movie of this musical!"

