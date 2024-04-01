'The Simpsons' Correctly Predicted March Madness Game Years Ago, Viewers Say

When it came to predicting North Carolina State would play Duke in the NCAA tournament on exactly March 31, “The Simpsons” hit nothing but net. (Watch the video below.)
At least that’s the view of several fans when a clip of a 2015 episode from the longtime cartoon series was unearthed before the Wolfpack and Blue Devils played their Elite Eight game on Sunday.
The “Simpsons” scene begins with “March 31” appearing as a date graphic. Marge praises Homer for a “beautiful Easter, a sober St. Patrick’s Day and impeccable behavior watching the NCAA basketball tournament.”
“Mmhmm,” Homer says, revealing he is wearing a Duke shirt and holding an N.C. State pennant. The clip then cuts to Homer asleep in a bar.
Given the animated classic’s supposed soothsaying on Sen. Ted Cruz’s Cancun vacation, Vice President Kamala Harris’ purple ensemble at her inauguration, and the Capitol riot, who could blame believers for cheering the latest allegedly successful gaze into the crystal ball by “The Simpsons.” Some outlets picked up on the coincidence (or not!) as well and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper appeared to riff on it:
Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to find out if the show somehow predicted the Wolfpack’s upset victory over the Blue Devils to reach its first Final Four since 1983.
Check out some of the reactions here: