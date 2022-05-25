Major changes are coming to The Sims 4 game.

Electronic Arts announced Tuesday that fans now have the option of choosing customizable pronouns in the popular game that allows players to make virtual people and create simulated lives.

In the game’s Create-a-Sim feature, players can select pronouns, including they/them, she/her or he/him.

The newly added component also allows users to create completely original pronouns of their choice.

​​The Sims development team partnered up with It Gets Better, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and connecting the LGBTQ+ community, to develop the game’s latest step toward becoming more inclusive.

“Our team at The Sims™ believes that gender neutrality plays a very important role in building a fully inclusive society. This is why we’ve continued to evolve The Sims 4, working to make the game more diverse, inclusive and representative of our global community, step by step, day by day, patch by patch,” EA said in a blog post.

A brand new update to The Sims 4 is here ✨, & with the help of the @ItGetsBetter Project & @GLAAD, players can now add custom pronouns to their Sims in Create A Sim 🎉 pic.twitter.com/D5N1gvfNNc — The Sims (@TheSims) May 24, 2022

Although the pronoun options are currently only available in English, EA said that more languages are coming.

“[It’s] an ongoing learning and development process for us and we will continue to update this feature over time,” the company said in the blog post.

The Sims series has long been celebrated for having more diverse representation among its characters than many other gaming franchises. Back in 1999, the Sims broke boundaries by showing two female Sims kissing during a demo.