Major changes are coming to The Sims 4 game.
Electronic Arts announced Tuesday that fans now have the option of choosing customizable pronouns in the popular game that allows players to make virtual people and create simulated lives.
In the game’s Create-a-Sim feature, players can select pronouns, including they/them, she/her or he/him.
The newly added component also allows users to create completely original pronouns of their choice.
The Sims development team partnered up with It Gets Better, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and connecting the LGBTQ+ community, to develop the game’s latest step toward becoming more inclusive.
“Our team at The Sims™ believes that gender neutrality plays a very important role in building a fully inclusive society. This is why we’ve continued to evolve The Sims 4, working to make the game more diverse, inclusive and representative of our global community, step by step, day by day, patch by patch,” EA said in a blog post.
Although the pronoun options are currently only available in English, EA said that more languages are coming.
“[It’s] an ongoing learning and development process for us and we will continue to update this feature over time,” the company said in the blog post.
The Sims series has long been celebrated for having more diverse representation among its characters than many other gaming franchises. Back in 1999, the Sims broke boundaries by showing two female Sims kissing during a demo.
In recent years, other games have also aimed to embrace diverse groups through character representation in order to be more welcoming to all gamers. And the Sims’ latest move follows in the footsteps of a handful of other games that already allowed users to set their own pronouns, including Forza Horizon 5, Robots Need Love Too and Temtem, among others.