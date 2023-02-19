What's Hot

Fans Think Pink Is Shading Christina Aguilera After Years Of Feud Rumors

Zelenskyy ‘Born For This Moment,’ Sean Penn Declares At Berlin Film Festival

Allison Holker Honors Fans Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss With Heartfelt Video

Here's What Adele Was Really Saying During Viral Super Bowl Moment

The Supreme Court’s Big Internet Cases Are Scrambling The Partisan Divide

Tucker Carlson Privately Called Trump 'A Demonic Force, A Destroyer': Court Filing

Rihanna Shuts Down Critics Who Condemned Her For Calling Her Baby Boy 'Fine'

Mark Hamill Unveils Signed 'Star Wars'-Inspired Posters To Help Ukraine Fight 'Evil Empire'

Alison Brie Opens Up About Shooting Sex Scenes Directed By Husband Dave Franco

Did Johnny Knoxville Just Spoil The Location Of The Next 'White Lotus' Season?

Chinese Diplomat Calls Downing Of Alleged Spy Balloon 'Absurd And Hysterical'

Fox Executives Reportedly Refused Trump Bid To Get On Air Jan. 6, Deeming It 'Irresponsible'

EntertainmentBasketballNBAnba all-star game

Simu Liu Didn't Enjoy A Look-Alike Segment At The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

A fan appeared alongside a picture of Liu on an arena video board and the "Shang-Chi" actor didn't agree with the comparison.
Ben Blanchet

Simu Liu remarked about the great time he had during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this weekend but one moment — a video board comparison of a photo of the actor with a shot of a fan who appeared to be of Asian descent — “wasn’t cool” with him.

Liu, who took part in the NBA All-Star Weekend event on Friday, shared his disapproval for the “celebrity look-alike cam” segment that occurred during the event in Salt Lake City.

Several Twitter users, including “Game of Thrones” actor Nathalie Emmanuel, later weighed in on a picture from the video board as one called out the segment for including a “random Asian dude” in the crowd.

Liu, in a follow-up tweet, clarified his feelings on the segment.

“To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends,” Liu wrote.

“This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he’s gorgeous we just don’t look alike.”

Liu was one of a number of stars who took part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game along with Janelle Monáe and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez.

The “Shang-Chi” actor tweeted in 2019 that he was playing his way to the game and, on Friday, he sank an ill “4-point” shot attempt from deep during the event.

The NBA didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment about the look-alike segment.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community