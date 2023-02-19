Simu Liu Didn't Enjoy A Look-Alike Segment At The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Simu Liu remarked about the great time he had during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game this weekend but one moment — a video board comparison of a photo of the actor with a shot of a fan who appeared to be of Asian descent — “wasn’t cool” with him.

Liu, who took part in the NBA All-Star Weekend event on Friday, shared his disapproval for the “celebrity look-alike cam” segment that occurred during the event in Salt Lake City.

Several Twitter users, including “Game of Thrones” actor Nathalie Emmanuel, later weighed in on a picture from the video board as one called out the segment for including a “random Asian dude” in the crowd.

Liu, in a follow-up tweet, clarified his feelings on the segment.

“To be perfectly clear the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends,” Liu wrote.

“This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he’s gorgeous we just don’t look alike.”

Liu was one of a number of stars who took part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game along with Janelle Monáe and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” personality Guillermo Rodriguez.