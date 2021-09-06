ENTERTAINMENT

Simu Liu Throws Superheroic First Pitch At San Francisco Giants Game

The Marvel actor followed his box office hit with a smashing success on the mound.

Simu Liu didn’t save all his moves for the Marvel box-office hitShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings﻿.”

The star spared some superhero acrobatics to throw out a memorable ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday in San Francisco.

Liu threw a strike and leaped into a backflip.

Liu said previously that he performed a backflip plus “Black Widow”-style pose in his “Shang-Chi” audition.

The performer was also following in the footsteps of a certain sports star who has spiced up first pitches with gymnastics.

