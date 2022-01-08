Sinead O’Connor announced the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor.
“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the Irish singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter early Saturday.
“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” musician added.
“We will always be together. No boundary can separate us,” she said in a second tweet.
Shane O’Connor went missing in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, reported the Irish Independent.
Police stood down their search for the teen “following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday,” per the Irish Examiner.
