Sinbad was overwhelmed with gratitude after making his first public appearance since having a stroke in October 2020.
In a heartwarming return to the spotlight last month, the comedian joined his cast mates from “A Different World” for a virtual reunion hosted by Atlanta’s Morehouse College.
Sinbad reflected on the reunion and expressed thanks to his fans and their support in an Instagram video on Monday.
“Man, that was so cool ... It’s wild that the kids even know who I am. That’s beautiful,” Sinbad said as he watched a clip of his Morehouse appearance in the video.
“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things, and supporting me during this time in my life,” the “Jingle All the Way” actor continued. “It means a lot to me.”
He also sent a message to people dealing with similar health problems, saying, “I pray for you and I understand what it’s like. It’s rough.”
Sinbad concluded his video by telling fans that they can expect to see more of him soon, before offering a lighthearted and inspirational joke.
“Don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here.’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen,” he said.
One of the most recognizable comedians of the ’90s, Sinbad got his start in stand-up comedy before starring in “The Cosby Show” spin-off, “A Different World,” as well as films like “Coneheads,” “Houseguest” and “Good Burger.”
In 1993, he even headlined his own sitcom, “The Sinbad Show,” but it was canceled after just one season.
The actor’s family was the first to share news of his stroke back in November 2020.
“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations,” they wrote in a statement at the time. “While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”