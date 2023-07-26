Sinéad O'Connor's Last Tweets Are A Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Late Son

Sinéad O’Connor mourned the death of her son Shane Lunny in her final posts on social media.

O’Connor wrote about Lunny in a series of heart-wrenching tweets on July 17, less than two weeks before news of the singer’s own death emerged Wednesday. Her son was 17 when he died by suicide in 2022.

“Been living as undead night creature since,” she wrote along with a photo of her hugging Lunny. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

Advertisement

“We were one soul in two halves,” she went on. “He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

O’Connor also shared links to the Curtis Mayfield song “No One Knows About a Good Thing,” Al Green’s “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” and a recording of a Buddhist prayer, which she dedicated to “all mothers of Suicided children.”

Sinead O'Connor attends at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on October 27, 2011. via Associated Press

The Irish singer’s family confirmed the news of her death in a statement to the BBC on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they shared. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Advertisement

After her critically acclaimed 1987 studio debut “The Lion and the Cobra,” O’Connor found international fame with the release of the Prince cover “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990.

O’Connor was known for her fervent stances on politics and religion, critiques which were often aimed at Ireland’s powerful Catholic church.

She stirred international outrage in 1992 when she ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II on live TV in protest against child sexual abuse in the church.

The artist converted to Islam in 2018 and began going by the name Shuhada Sadaqat in her personal life, while continuing to perform music under the O’Connor name.

O’Connor is survived by her three living children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio.

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.