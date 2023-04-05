I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Jill DiDonato

The idea of a one-size-fits-all mom uniform is a bit problematic, particularly because motherhood looks different for everyone. However, one mainstay of the gig is being able to move freely and at a moment’s notice, because with kids, anything can and will happen. And as a mom, you’ve got to go with the flow. So whether you’re spending your days on the playground or in the office, you have to be ready for anything.

Four years into this whole motherhood thing, I’ve inhabited a couple of worlds ― one as a stay-at-home mom, biking across Los Angeles with my tot in tow, the other as shopping editor, zipping into my New York office and back home in time for dinner and bath time.

One of the perks of being a shopping editor is exposure to tons of new launches, label drops and viral Amazon finds. I’m also well-versed in how people are living with these products, what makes them work (or not) and why you should buy them.

Ahead, find mom-vetted (by me) picks that can help you look put together with little effort and can take you from that early morning drop-off, to the office and back home. Plus, everything on my list is designed to work in synergy — and some of the best fashion moments come in unexpected pairings, like a blazer and bike short combo. Hey, it works.