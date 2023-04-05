Style & BeautyshoppingFashionsingle mom

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

They're all designed to work together.

Writer, Author of 'Beautiful Garbage: A Novel'

Jill DiDonato

The idea of a one-size-fits-all mom uniform is a bit problematic, particularly because motherhood looks different for everyone. However, one mainstay of the gig is being able to move freely and at a moment’s notice, because with kids, anything can and will happen. And as a mom, you’ve got to go with the flow. So whether you’re spending your days on the playground or in the office, you have to be ready for anything.

Four years into this whole motherhood thing, I’ve inhabited a couple of worlds ― one as a stay-at-home mom, biking across Los Angeles with my tot in tow, the other as shopping editor, zipping into my New York office and back home in time for dinner and bath time.

One of the perks of being a shopping editor is exposure to tons of new launches, label drops and viral Amazon finds. I’m also well-versed in how people are living with these products, what makes them work (or not) and why you should buy them.

Ahead, find mom-vetted (by me) picks that can help you look put together with little effort and can take you from that early morning drop-off, to the office and back home. Plus, everything on my list is designed to work in synergy — and some of the best fashion moments come in unexpected pairings, like a blazer and bike short combo. Hey, it works.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Dagne Dover
A mini bag
Moms are known for throwing everything into a giant bag, but can I just say, this doesn't work for me. I end up carrying around things I don't need and hurting my back in the process. So, I stan the mini bag, which really makes you pare down your essentials. I love this one from Dagne Dover because you can wear it with or without the strap and it's made of neoprene so it's easily waterproof and washable. I spilled a bottle of Children's Benadryl in mine and was able to wash it clean, leaving it good as new. This one's available in six colors.
$125 for XS at Dagne Dover
2
Good American
Mom jeans
A good pair of jeans is essential: Word to the wise — buy the kind that look and feel right for you. The stretch of these skinny jeans is amazing, making them my #momjeans of choice. I recently tried the Good American Always Fits, but prefer these — again, my advice is to do you.
$139 at Good American
3
Amazon
Chunky sneakers
Chunky sneakers are such a vibe. They give you a little lift, adding a slight platform and thus elevating your sneaker game. I'm crazy for a pair of Balenciaga trainers, but there's no way I can drop $1,000 on sneakers. After a ton of research, I landed on these from Fila that you can score for under $60. They're comfortable and I can slip them on without even untying the laces. I even like the way they look dirty — and they go with skirts, jeans, shorts, leggings — everything on this list.
$56.89 (originally $70) at Amazon
4
Walmart
Versatile leggings
Leggings are another mom staple, and these are chicness you can find at Walmart. I wear them on their own, paired with a blazer to the office, under skirts or dresses, or to kick back on the weekends.
$20 at Walmart
5
Quince
A slip skirt
This is definitely giving '90s vibes, but in the best way. Slip skirts are gorgeous, can be dressed up or down, paired with a crop top or sweatshirt, blazer or tank. You can create so many versatile looks with this one piece that it's on heavy rotation for moms of any style, including me. Quince is a great brand that provides quality washable silk at really incredible prices.
$60 at Quince
6
Amazon
A ribbed undershirt
I'm completely guilty of watching Julia Fox carve up her ribbed tank on her TikTok, and although I wouldn't wear this piece as a mini dress, I admire her ingenuity. This is a basic layering piece that's cheap and can always look crisp.
$18 for a six-pack on Amazon
7
Free People
A fedora hat
Hats are essential for the mom-on-the-go. Bad hair day? This is your solution. Clocking hours on the playground? Take cover. All you need to rock a fedora is confidence.
$139 at Free People
8
Alo Yoga
A onesie
Hear me out. This romper gives total mom. It's amazing underneath dresses, or fun on its own. Your child will call it your onesie and won't be wrong. Yes, it's expensive, but the buttery soft fabric makes it worth the spend.
$128 at Alo Yoga
9
Birkenstock
Washable Birkenstocks
It was a toss-up between Crocs and Birkenstocks, and frankly, I've lived in both. Because we're heading into spring, I'm feeling an open toe. Although I employ a no-shoes household, I make an exception for these, mainly because they're washable.
$49.95 at Birkenstock
10
Doen
A prairie dress
On the other end of the spectrum, these prairie dresses by Doen are majorly covetable. I love anything you can slip on for instant but understated sophistication. Made with quality fabric and tailoring, these dresses give an anti-bodycon look that is completely sexy to me. I think it's the put-together look that gives this item its appeal.
$268 at Doen
11
Anthropologie
A double-breasted blazer
Pairing a blazer with bike shorts is iconic, but you can also pair it with jeans or a prairie dress.
$49.95 (originally $170) at Anthropologie
12
Catbird
Just-for-you jewels
Jewelry is something I wear for myself — and a bracelet is something I can easily gaze at throughout the day when I need to remind myself that I'm a person, not just a mom. I like this brand for its quality materials at accessible prices and I favor gold, since you can keep it on 24/7 without it tarnishing — I even wear it in the shower, in the garden and while working out.
$144 at Catbird
