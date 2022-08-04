Shopping

Single Serve Coffee Bags That Will Step Up Your Morning Routine

These single-serve coffee sachets are like tea bags, but for coffee.

A single serve coffee bag to take with you on the go.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee
A single serve coffee bag to take with you on the go.

As a java lover and daily multiple-cup drinker, I fall asleep thinking about the taste of my morning brew. However, there is one fatal flaw of coffee and that is wet grounds. I hate shoveling them out of my French press, scooping them out of a pour-over carafe or shaking them out of the reusable filter in my usual coffee maker. I hate how they stick to my hands and all my sponges, how they get all over my sink, and the slimy residue they leave in all said containers.

I always assumed the wet grounds had to be part of the deal. Relationships take compromise, and because I love coffee, I was willing to spend my life cleaning this soggy caffeinated offal. That is, until a few weeks ago on a camping trip when I was introduced to coffee bags. Like tea bags, they’re single-use, fuss-free, easy cleanup bags of coffee that brew your cup of joe in minutes with only hot water. You don’t need any machinery, and you don’t need to tackle a glob of waterlogged grounds.

Instantly, I was hooked. While these bags are certainly perfect for camping, hiking and road trips, they’re also great for busy mornings, hectic commutes, offices and any time you want a little pick me up but don’t want to do any dishes. Simply plop them in your thermos, cover in hot water and brew as you go. (Some have different brew times, so make sure to follow the brands’ instructions to achieve your perfect cup.) Many bags are made out of compostable materials, so you don’t need to feel bad about using a ton of single-use products.

They’re the perfect morning hack for coffee drinkers that will keep your kitchen clean and your spirits high. To help you put some pep in your step, I’ve rounded up the best coffee bags along with a little tea about each brand.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Grounds & Hounds Coffee
Grounds & Hounds single serve steeping coffee bags
With 20% of their profits going to animal rescue missions, Grounds & Hounds Coffee offers a give-back element for parents of fur babies (or anyone who’s interested in helping animals). Their "Off Trail" coffee bags contain a dark roast that can be brewed in 3 to 5 minutes. This box comes with 10 bags.
$14.99 at Grounds & Hounds Coffee
2
Lomli
Lomli's French roast coffee bags
AAPI- and woman-founded small business Lomli makes versatile full-bodied French roast coffee bags that can be brewed hot or cold. This link is for a pack of five, but Lomli also offers packs of larger quantities.
$12 at Lomli
3
Counter Culture Coffee
Counter Culture Coffee single-serve pouches
Launched in 1995, Counter Culture Coffee is a longtime independent bean purveyor. These single-serve pouches in their medium and dark roasts and decaf are ideal for travel, outdoor sports or office settings where you don't have a full kitchen. This price is for a set of five decaf pouches, but they offer caffeinated pouches, too.
$10.50 at Counter Culture Coffee
4
Chamberlain Coffee
Chamberlain Coffee steeped packs
Known for bright brews and colorful packaging, Chamberlain Coffee (founded by YouTuber-turned-fashionista-turned-coffee entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain) offers steep-able bags give you a buzz on the go. This eight-pack offers a variety of the brand’s four most popular blends: a sweeter light roast, two smooth medium roasts and a rich dark roast.
$20 at Chamberlain Coffee
5
Copper Cow Coffee
Copper Cow Coffee's single-serve Vietnamese coffee pourover kits
A user-friendly play on classic pourover coffee, Copper Cow Coffee's single-serve packs give you rich Vietnamese coffee in variety of unique flavors. While you can't just throw and go with this one, you'll be happy to take the extra minute to let it brew, according to the scores of satisfied reviewers. Flavored with everything from lavender to churro to salted caramel (or just the classic black roast shown here), these pouches are perfect for making quality coffee when camping, road trips or when you don't want to do the dishes.
$14 at Copper Cow Coffee
6
Amazon
Steeped Coffee single-serve packs
Coming in a variety of gourmet roasts, the Steeped Coffee bags are classic and fuss-free. They take about five minutes to brew and give you an easy-drinking cup of coffee on the go. This eight-pack gives you two of each roast.
$14.95 at Amazon
7
Mud/wtr
Mud/wtr coffee alternative pouches
If coffee sends you into a jittery explosion of anxiety, but you still want a rich, flavorful hot cup of something in the morning, you might want to try Mud/wtr's sachets. Made from a blend of masala chai, Lion’s mane, chaga, reishi, turmeric, cinnamon and cacao, they're little pouches of heaven with 1/7 the caffeine of coffee (but 7/7 of the taste, according to reviewers). This box includes 15 pouches.
$30 at Mud/wtr

Staub enameled cast iron skillet

The Best Cast Iron Pans, According To Reviews

