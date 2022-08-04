As a java lover and daily multiple-cup drinker, I fall asleep thinking about the taste of my morning brew. However, there is one fatal flaw of coffee and that is wet grounds. I hate shoveling them out of my French press, scooping them out of a pour-over carafe or shaking them out of the reusable filter in my usual coffee maker. I hate how they stick to my hands and all my sponges, how they get all over my sink, and the slimy residue they leave in all said containers.
I always assumed the wet grounds had to be part of the deal. Relationships take compromise, and because I love coffee, I was willing to spend my life cleaning this soggy caffeinated offal. That is, until a few weeks ago on a camping trip when I was introduced to coffee bags. Like tea bags, they’re single-use, fuss-free, easy cleanup bags of coffee that brew your cup of joe in minutes with only hot water. You don’t need any machinery, and you don’t need to tackle a glob of waterlogged grounds.