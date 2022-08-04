Instantly, I was hooked. While these bags are certainly perfect for camping, hiking and road trips, they’re also great for busy mornings, hectic commutes, offices and any time you want a little pick me up but don’t want to do any dishes. Simply plop them in your thermos, cover in hot water and brew as you go. (Some have different brew times, so make sure to follow the brands’ instructions to achieve your perfect cup.) Many bags are made out of compostable materials, so you don’t need to feel bad about using a ton of single-use products.

They’re the perfect morning hack for coffee drinkers that will keep your kitchen clean and your spirits high. To help you put some pep in your step, I’ve rounded up the best coffee bags along with a little tea about each brand.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.