Emma Watson might have made “self-partnered” the latest relationship status label (it’s even better than Gwyneth Paltrow’s statement of “consciously uncoupling”) — but talking and toasting about being single is becoming something that’s much more out in the open now.

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day in the U.S., but outside of the states today also marks a holiday that’s all about being single and splurgy.

You might not have ever heard of Singles Day, which lands on Nov. 11 (or 11/11, which anyone who always makes a wish at 11:11 can appreciate), but it’s become the biggest online shopping day in the world. Yes, you read that right. It beats out Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for that top title.

What started off as a day to celebrate being young and single in China has become, in recent years, an event that draws in billions of dollars. Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce site that you might have heard a friend casually mention, first introduced the day as a sales event back in 2009. Last year, Alibaba alone made more than $30.8 billion from Singles Day.

Just for some context, the grand total of Black Friday last year? A record $6.22 billion in online sales. Cyber Monday last year also was record- making: shoppers spent $7.9 billion online.

While the holiday hasn’t quite taken off in the U.S. yet, some brands are trying to get a seat at the singles’ table and starting to offer discounts on the day.

But don’t worry, you won’t have to go digging into the depths of the internet to find these deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best Singles Day deals below.

Check out the Singles Day deals you can’t miss (plus some other really good sales happening right now, too):

Take 20% off everything on the site with code LUVASOS.

You don’t need a code for Banana Republic’s sale: 40% off everything.

Clear your skin with 25% off your order at Biotherm. Use code SINGLES25 at checkout.

Don’t stress about staying on your side of the bed with Brooklinen’s 15% off everything sale. Plus, there’s no minimum you have to spend to get this deal.

The beauty brand is offering 15% off sitewide with any purchase of $150 or more.

If you buy a full-sized Gripping Primer, CoverFX will gift you a travel-sized one.

The Italian luxury brand known for its bags is offering a free Amber Rose Fragrance Roller with any purchase.

Get free international shipping at Gilt for orders over $150.

Have a little fun with what’s inside your boots and stock up socks that’ll get you through your cold commute — get 30% off sitewide plus free shipping.

J.Crew’s having a flash sale and you can get an extra 50% off the site’s sale section and 30% off select full-price styles like these sweaters with code FLASH.

While J.Crew Factory isn’t calling this a Singles Day sale, it’s too good not to include: 50% off everything, including clearance, and the prices are already marked on the site.

Pick out the toys and lingerie you’ve been thinking about and get 20% off everything.

While it’s not a Singles Day sale necessarily, Kate Spade’s offering 30% off everything so you can finally get the handbag you’ve been eyeing.

Select brushes, sets and lipsticks are up to 40% off — so grab all the teal eyeliners and purple lipglosses you’ll need for your New Year’s Eve look.

Start stocking up matcha toners and holographic highlighters before the holidays roll around. Spend $75 and you’ll get a free tote and a Holo Face Gloss with your order.

Get 11% off the site for Singles Day.

Get 20% off select styles with code SINGLES.

Run, don’t walk to an extra 30% off sale products.

Get 11% off your order with code SINGLES11, plus there’s an additional 30% off sale styles.

The site’s running a buy more, save more event. Get 15% off $150 with code SINGLES15, 25% off $250 with code SINGLES25 and 35% off $350 with code SINGLES35.

The site’s offering a bunch of different discounts for your skincare essentials, including buy one, get 25% off and buy three, get 30% off with code DOUBLE11 and 30% off moisturizers and creams with code MOISTURIZER.