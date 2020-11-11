HuffPost Finds

It's Singles Day 2020, So Of Course Sex Toys Are On Sale

All of this alone time has been good for something, so we found social distancing-approved vibrators and more for the occasion.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/voices/topic/sex" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">﻿Adult toys</a>, the real winners of all this alone time.
If you haven’t heard yet, it’s Singles Day.

Singles Day falls on 11/11 (get it?) and is the world’s biggest shopping holiday day of the year. It began in the ’90s and turned into a big one-day shopping holiday thanks to Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce retailer.

Fittingly, there are a lot of adult toy retailers slashing prices on vibrators, stimulators, plugs and other sexessories for the occasion for singles and couples alike. All this social distancing alone time has been good for something, after all.

Lovehoney will be offering 10% off sitewide on Nov. 11 with code SINGLES. Ella Paradis already kicked things off with up to 60% off sitewide when you use code COZY. Even LELO, known for luxury sex toys and luxe price tags, is doing 50% off sitewide for Singles Day.

We’ve spotted the Womanizer premium vibrator on sale for $163 (normally $199), a cult-favorite. (According to the brand, sales of sex toys were up by 200% during quarantine thanks to all that alone time). There’s also this Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm on sale, which has rave reviews from, er, very satisfied customers.

These Singles Day sales are the perfect time to get a new sex toy for a steal or upgrade your existing nightstand situation. That might be especially true if you’re single, and social distancing has dried up your sex life. Even coupled up folks might’ve fallen into a dry spell because of all this quarantine time with your partner and want a toy to spice things up.

Either way, there are plenty of toys on sale right now to satisfy every need. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen.

Take a look below:

1
A cult-favorite clitoral stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Womanizer Premium on sale for $163 (normally $199) at Ella Paradis.
2
A remote-controlled prostate massager
LELO
Get this Hugo Black on sale for $175 (normally $219) at LELO
3
A highly-reviewed orgasm balm
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm on sale for $12 (normally $13) at Lovehoney.
4
A well-reviewed plug
Ella Paradis
Get this Better Love Booty Pop on sale for $20 (normally $49) at Ella Paradis.
5
The ultimate sex toy kit
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece) on sale for $81 (normally $90) at Lovehoney.
6
A textured flesh light
Lovehoney
Get this Tenga Black Flip Hole Masturbator on sale for $81 (normally $90) at Lovehoney.
7
A CBD "arousal oil"
Foria
Get this Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD for $37 (normally $48) at Foria.
8
A remote-controlled couples vibrator
Ella Paradis
Get this We-Vibe Chorus on sale for $163 (normally $199) at Ella Paradis.
9
A vibrating ring
LELO
Get this TOR 2 Green on sale for $111 (normally $139) at LELO.
10
A luxe clitoral stimulator
LELO
Get this SONA 2 Cruise Cerise on sale for $111 (normally $139) at LELO.
11
A top-rated rabbit vibe
Lovehoney
Get this G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator on sale for $81 (normally $90) at Lovehoney.
12
A remote-controlled egg vibe
Lovehoney
Get this Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator on sale for $81 (normally $90) at Lovehoney.
13
An app-controlled men's sex toy
LELO
Get this F1s Developer's Kit on sale for $135 (normally $169) at LELO.
14
A glam gold clitoral stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation on sale for $50 (normally $75) at Ella Paradis.
15
A few extra inches
Lovehoney
Get this Lovehoney Mega Mighty Penis Extender on sale for $31 (normally $35) at Lovehoney.
16
A glam G-spot vibrator
LELO
Get this SORAYA WAVE Deep Rose on sale for $199 (normally $249) at LELO.
17
A sex ring for couples
Ella Paradis
Get this OhMiBod Lovelife Share on sale for $88 (normally $129) Ella Paradis.
18
A portable clitoral stimulator
Ella Paradis
Get this Better Love Mini Zip on sale for $58 (normally $144) at Ella Paradis.
19
A sleek prostate massager
Lovehoney
Get this Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Vibrator on sale for $72 (normally $80) at Lovehoney.
20
A classic rabbit vibrator
Ella Paradis
Get this Better Love Rabbit Lily on sale for $42 (normally $104) at Ella Paradis.
