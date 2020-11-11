HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

IPGGutenbergUKLtd via Getty Images ﻿Adult toys, the real winners of all this alone time.

If you haven’t heard yet, it’s Singles Day.

Singles Day falls on 11/11 (get it?) and is the world’s biggest shopping holiday day of the year. It began in the ’90s and turned into a big one-day shopping holiday thanks to Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce retailer.

Fittingly, there are a lot of adult toy retailers slashing prices on vibrators, stimulators, plugs and other sexessories for the occasion for singles and couples alike. All this social distancing alone time has been good for something, after all.

These Singles Day sales are the perfect time to get a new sex toy for a steal or upgrade your existing nightstand situation. That might be especially true if you’re single, and social distancing has dried up your sex life. Even coupled up folks might’ve fallen into a dry spell because of all this quarantine time with your partner and want a toy to spice things up.

Either way, there are plenty of toys on sale right now to satisfy every need. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen.