When scrolling through the #sireneye page of TikTok ― a hashtag that has already amassed 12.5 million views ― you’ll find that even though everyone has their own unique methods of madness for getting this sultry stare, it will usually involve a couple of brown eyeshadows or contour products, with one shade being darker than the other.

Choosing to use an eyeshadow palette like the Anastasia Beverly Hills’ “Soft Glam” or the “Naked2 Basics” palette by Urban Decay is a great way to have all your shadows in front of you, rather than trying hunting for separate colors.

One of the most distinct hallmarks of this look (and possibly the most intimidating to pull off) is the tiny triangle-shaped wing placed at the inner corner of the eye that should be drawn in a somewhat downward-facing angle using a fine-tipped liner, like Lancôme’s precision liquid pen, or an easy-glide pencil like a gel liner from Urban Decay. This part is key for creating the illusion that your eyes appear more cat-like, elongated and lifted at the outer corners.