How To Get Siren Eyes, TikTok’s Latest Makeup Trend

A twist on the iconic cat-eye, this new technique promises a lifted, sultry and seductive gaze.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

To get this sexy stare you'll need a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sireneyes-TessaFlores-081822-62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsephora-collection-makeup-tape-P472065" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="roll of makeup tape" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sireneyes-TessaFlores-081822-62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsephora-collection-makeup-tape-P472065" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">roll of makeup tape</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Real-Techniques-Everyday-Eye-Essentials/dp/B08BX1V7CS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="set of eyeshadow brushes " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Real-Techniques-Everyday-Eye-Essentials/dp/B08BX1V7CS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">set of eyeshadow brushes </a>and a<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sireneyes-TessaFlores-081822-62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flancome-idole-ultra-precise-felt-tip-liquid-eyeliner-P481824%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2516144%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_17789371101___2516144__9030971_c%26country_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwo_KXBhAaEiwA2RZ8hJU-ojYLCoKaVv-J4WkogTtfx0JZdaKM044cDrE9fJzF6LT_jckofhoCAw4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" waterproof liquid eyeliner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=sireneyes-TessaFlores-081822-62fd40e1e4b071ea958c298c&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flancome-idole-ultra-precise-felt-tip-liquid-eyeliner-P481824%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26skuId%3D2516144%26om_mmc%3Dppc-GG_17789371101___2516144__9030971_c%26country_switch%3Dus%26lang%3Den%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwo_KXBhAaEiwA2RZ8hJU-ojYLCoKaVv-J4WkogTtfx0JZdaKM044cDrE9fJzF6LT_jckofhoCAw4QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> waterproof liquid eyeliner</a> with an ultra-fine tip.
If you’ve ever looked upon the likes of Bella Hadid or Marilyn Monroe and wished that you, too, could have that iconic and seductive squint, it turns out you can ― even if you don’t have that eye shape naturally. All the makings of the perfect smoldering bedroom eye can be found in one beauty trend that’s currently proliferating on TikTok: Siren eyes.

After furiously scrolling through some tutorials and experimenting in front of my own makeup mirror, I discovered that the technique boils down to elongating your existing eye shape by strategically applying drawn-out liner and brown-toned eyeshadow on both the outer and inner corners of the eye, coupled with a few key points of highlight.

@briana.pelaez

#stitch with @rhea siren eyes>>🫶🏼✨ #foryou #makeuphacks #fyp #sireneyes #makeuptutorial

♬ original sound - Briana

When scrolling through the #sireneye page of TikTok ― a hashtag that has already amassed 12.5 million views ― you’ll find that even though everyone has their own unique methods of madness for getting this sultry stare, it will usually involve a couple of brown eyeshadows or contour products, with one shade being darker than the other.

Choosing to use an eyeshadow palette like the Anastasia Beverly Hills’ “Soft Glam” or the “Naked2 Basics” palette by Urban Decay is a great way to have all your shadows in front of you, rather than trying hunting for separate colors.

One of the most distinct hallmarks of this look (and possibly the most intimidating to pull off) is the tiny triangle-shaped wing placed at the inner corner of the eye that should be drawn in a somewhat downward-facing angle using a fine-tipped liner, like Lancôme’s precision liquid pen, or an easy-glide pencil like a gel liner from Urban Decay. This part is key for creating the illusion that your eyes appear more cat-like, elongated and lifted at the outer corners.

@makeupbyasta

Siren eyes explained✅ #sireneyes #sireneyestutorial #sireneyesforhoodedeyes #sireneyesforbeginners

♬ original sound - Asta

After testing this out for myself multiple times, one of my favorite things about this look is how customizable it is. Depending on which products you use and the way you apply them, you can achieve a mood that’s more natural-looking or something entirely dramatic. For instance, using a brown-toned eyeshadow or an eyeliner pencil is going to look a bit more subdued than a harsher black line done with a liquid liner.

To hop on the trend, keep scrolling to see some popular products and tools that TikTokers have been using to achieve this look out for themselves.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
A versatile and well-loved neutral eyeshadow palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills’ “Soft Glam” palette is frequently invoked by fans of the #sireneye. It offers ample neutral brown shadows to work with when creating your look, including some shimmering lighter shades for highlighting the lid. Like all of Anastasia's palettes, each of these shadows are ultra-pigmented and easy to blend.
$45 Sephora$45 at Ulta$49 at Nordstrom
2
Amazon
An eight-piece set of eyeshadow brushes
This eight-piece set of makeup brushes from Real Techniques includes multiple fluffy brushes for blending eyeshadow and three smaller detailing brushes for applying eyeliner. The set received over 2,680 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$12.65 at Amazon$16.39 at Target
3
Ulta
An easy-glide waterproof eye pencil
For an eyeliner pencil that is waterproof, smudge-proof, skip-proof and won't tug on your skin when applying, this highly pigmented gel pencil from Urban Decay has been the time-honored choice of many a makeup user, myself included. The creamy texture is really great for smudging or creating a winged look with a liner brush, but then quickly dries to be near immovable afterwards. It's available in 37 shades and finishes and is also formulated with some pretty nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and jojoba oil.
$23 at Ulta$23 at Amazon
4
Sephora
A waterproof precision liquid eyeliner
Lancôme's ultra-precision felt-tipped liquid liner, which has caught the attention of a few TikTokers, promises a waterproof, smudge-proof and flexible-wearing pigment that easily glides on in just one stroke. The fine tip is perfect for getting those tight corners of the eye and it has a nice satin-finish.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Ulta$22 at Macy's
5
Sephora
A popular lengthening mascara
When it comes to the lashes, really any lengthening mascara will do, however, this one by Benefit Cosmetics has a reputation for boosting lash length, creating lift and volume all while leaving behind glossy-looking lashes. This is most likely thanks to the staggered bristles on the brush and the custom-domed tip which can be great for coating smaller lashes.
$27 at Sephora$27 at Ulta
6
Amazon
A set of false lashes that accentuate the outer corner
If you want to amp up your lashes beyond a coat of mascara, these 3/4-length lashes are pre-cut and designed to place greater lash volume on the outer corners of your eyes, true to siren eye fashion. These wispy lashes also come with a tube of long-wearing eyelash glue.
$5.99 at Amazon$5.99 at Ulta
7
Ulta
A highly rated full coverage concealer
Many TikTokers will use a lighter-toned concealer to clean up mistakes, accentuate the sides of the eye or make the eyeliner more defined. You can do this by applying a touch of concealer to a small flat brush, like the one included in the eyeshadow brush set above, before running the product along an existing line. This affordable and long-wearing option by e.l.f. cosmetics is crease-proof, full coverage and has a matte finish.
$7 at Ulta$6.98 at Amazon
8
Sephora
A roll of hypoallergenic makeup tape
If you're feeling a bit nervous about creating your wing on the outer corner of your eye, many people on TikTok recommend using tape as a kind of template for creating your desired shape. This roll of makeup tape from Sephora is specifically designed for such a task thanks to its skin-friendly and hypoallergenic adhesive that's easy to remove.
$8 at Sephora
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm

