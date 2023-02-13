What's Hot

Team Fluff Reigns Supreme In Pawsome Overtime Win At Puppy Bowl 2023

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms After Super Bowl Halftime Show

All-Women Team Of Pilots Make History In Super Bowl Flyover

Kansas City Chiefs Win The 2023 Super Bowl

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Germany To Ease Visa Conditions For Some Earthquake Victims

Brittney Griner Attends WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament

Jill Biden Not Shy About Her 'Philly Girl' Sports Fandom

Firm Hired By Trump To Prove Election Fraud Came Up Empty: Report

Walmart Has Everything You Need To Start Your Yoga Practice At Home

SportsNFLSuper BowlPhiladelphia Eagles

Eagles Coach Gets Emotional During National Anthem At Super Bowl

Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni let tears flow as singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hide his emotions during the national anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Sirianni, who led the Eagles to the franchise’s fourth appearance in the big game, shed tears as singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem.

NFL fans and observers connected with the coach’s tearful reaction to the anthem, with one describing it as proof that he’s “100% dreamt of this moment his entire life.”

Sirianni previously worked for the Chiefs in several coaching roles before becoming the Eagles’ coach in 2021.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community