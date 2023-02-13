Eagles Coach Gets Emotional During National Anthem At Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hide his emotions during the national anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Sirianni, who led the Eagles to the franchise’s fourth appearance in the big game, shed tears as singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem.
NFL fans and observers connected with the coach’s tearful reaction to the anthem, with one describing it as proof that he’s “100% dreamt of this moment his entire life.”
Sirianni previously worked for the Chiefs in several coaching roles before becoming the Eagles’ coach in 2021.
