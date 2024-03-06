Janelle and Kody Brown, who both appear on the long-running TLC series “Sister Wives,” confirmed the death of their son, Garrison, on Tuesday. He was 25.
“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Janelle and Kody wrote in nearly identical social media posts alongside two photos of their son.
“Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away,” they said. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”
Flagstaff police confirmed to HuffPost that they responded to calls from Garrison’s brother, Gabe, and found Garrison dead at his home on March 5.
“It is with great sadness I confirm Mr. Robert Garrison Brown was located in his residence deceased, as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Sgt. J.L. Rintala, of Flagstaff Police Department’s Public Relations and Public Information Office, told HuffPost on Wednesday.
Rintala said that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating Brown’s death, and there is no “indication of foul play” at this time.
TLC also shared a statement with HuffPost on Wednesday saying that the network, which has aired all 18 seasons of “Sister Wives,” was “devastated to hear the tragic loss of Garrison Brown.”
the network added, “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”
“Sister Wives” centers around the life of Kody Brown and his relationships with four different women, with whom he shares 18 children. Kody has six children with Janelle.
Much of the last season of the show has focused on Kody’s separations from two of his wives, Janelle and Christine, and his estrangement from Janelle’s children; particularly Garrison and Gabe Brown.
If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for mental health support. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.