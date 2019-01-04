Sitting GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Hosts Fox News Program

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) took time away from his official duties on Capitol Hill to guest host Fox News’ afternoon program “Outnumbered.”

The Florida congressman joined hosts and contributors Melissa Francis, Lisa Marie Boothe, Leslie Marshall and Harris Faulkner to discuss topics including the economy and his chamber’s new Democratic majority.

Gaetz, an ally of President Donald Trump, has been interviewed several times as a guest on Fox News, but this is his first time stepping in as a guest host on one of its programs. He played the role of #OneLuckyGuy on the show, the format of which has one man and four women talking about news of the day.

Gaetz isn’t getting paid for his duties, a spokeswoman for Fox News told HuffPost. But his appearance underscores what critics see as a symbiotic relationship between Fox News and the Republican Party.

Republican elected officials have served as Fox News guest hosts in the past. The long-serving Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) played One Lucky Guy in April, when he discussed the Trump administration’s stance on North Korea. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) also appeared as a guest host to promote his book in November.

In August, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi hosted “The Five” on the network for three days in a row.

Fox News disputed the way Gaetz characterized his spot on “Outnumbered” in a statement issued soon after his appearance on the show, downplaying his role because the fifth seat is always rotating.

“Multiple politicians and pundits on both sides of the aisle have appeared as the ‘One Lucky Guy’ on ‘Outnumbered’ as the show is formatted to have a rotating guest,” Alan Komissaroff, the network’s vice president of news, said in a statement. “Rep. Gaetz appeared in this capacity and did not co-host the show despite the factually inaccurate press release issued by his office.”

This story has been updated with a statement from Fox News.