'The Six Octave Man' Astounds With His Range On 'The World's Best'

Now that’s range.

Dimash Kudaibergen, dubbed “The Six Octave Man,” sounded like a chorus in his performance on CBS’ “The World’s Best” talent competition Wednesday.

The 24-year-old singer said in his intro video that when his voice deepened as he got older, he was able to retain his high pitch.

No kidding.

“If I closed my eyes, I would’ve thought there were at least eight to 10 people singing,” judge Drew Barrymore said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “One minute you’re Queen, and the next minute you’re Pavarotti, and I’m like, how is this all happening out of one person?”

Kudaibergen, who is well known in his native Kazakhstan and has sung internationally, may have just broadened his fan base on Wednesday.

Watch his performance above.