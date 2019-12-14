What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (Dec. 8-14)

What’s up: Netflix’s “6 Underground” is an action movie about vigilante justice. It’s a bit of a return to form for director Michael Bay (both a good and bad thing) after his long focus on the “Transformers” franchise. Ryan Reynolds stars as a billionaire vigilante who leads and funds a team of globe-trotting super soldiers.

Be forewarned: The plot doesn’t make sense. Reynolds and his vigilante squad all fake their deaths so they can thwart people they deem to be bad while staying off the grid for unclear reasons. Also, the characters’ flashy missions destroy cities, kill passersby and otherwise gain a high level of attention ― so it’s unclear how these people stay off the grid.

Basically, don’t think too much about it, because it’s clear Bay and the writers didn’t. Much like Bay movies of the past, this movie is just a vehicle for action sequence after action sequence.

The movie begins with a shot of the clouds and then various shots of a rusting plane. “What if I told you I know what happens when you die,” Reynolds says in a self-serious voiceover. “You become a ghost, trapped in a shadowland.” All right.

More shots of the plane, and the voiceover continues: “A world of whispers. Invisible except to other ghosts. Orphaned. Unable to return to those you loved. But with loneliness comes freedom.”

A song by the band Muse starts playing as a functioning plane rips through the sky over tall, red rocks and a body of water. The voiceover continues and Reynolds is seen piloting the plane wearing a Red Bull helmet, the first of the movie’s many product placements.

Reynolds stars with Adria Arjona, Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Corey Hawkins and Mélanie Laurent.