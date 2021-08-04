Skateboarder's Fall Produces The Most Uplifting Moment At The Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarder Misugu Okamoto of Japan finished short of a medal when she fell on her last run in the park finals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Although Okamoto, 15, came in fourth, her fellow competitors made sure she felt like a winner as they hugged her, lifted her up on their shoulders and carried her away.
Now that’s sportsmanship.
Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi won the gold medal, ahead of silver medalist Kokona Hiraki of Japan and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain.
