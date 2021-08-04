SPORTS

Skateboarder's Fall Produces The Most Uplifting Moment At The Tokyo Olympics

Misugu Okamoto was short of a medal, but wasn't short of friends.

Skateboarder Misugu Okamoto of Japan finished short of a medal when she fell on her last run in the park finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Although Okamoto, 15, came in fourth, her fellow competitors made sure she felt like a winner as they hugged her, lifted her up on their shoulders and carried her away.

Now that’s sportsmanship.

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi won the gold medal, ahead of silver medalist Kokona Hiraki of Japan and bronze medalist Sky Brown of Great Britain.

Okamoto Misugu is carried off after she fell on her last run in the skateboarding park final.
