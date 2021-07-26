The Most Painful Moment Of The Olympics Yet Left Nearly Everyone Wincing

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and along with some incredible feats of agility the event was marked by at least one moment that made nearly everyone wince.
It was when Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez did... well... he did this:
Amazingly, Narvaez got back up... got back into the competition... and made it to the finals, where he finished fifth.
Japan’s Yuto Horigome won the the gold.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter