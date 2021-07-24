SPORTS

The Aerials, Slides And Wipeouts Of Skateboarding's First Olympics

The men's street competition began Saturday, and photographers captured every grinding moment of it.

Skateboarders have their first-ever chance for an Olympic gold.

The men’s street competition began Saturday, giving audiences their first taste of the rebel “anti-sport” on the global athletics stage. Women’s street begins Sunday, and the park competition for women and men debuts August 3 and 4.

Two of the Olympic’s youngest stars will participate in park — Great Britain’s 13-year-old Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, who is 12.

The street course was created to model real-world obstacles like stair cases and railings. The park course has the giant bowls and half-pipes seen in skateparks. Check out these incredible images of Olympic Street Skateboarding’s debut.

Vincent Milou of Team France competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at
Nyjah Huston of Team USA practises prior the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Jake Ilardi of Team USA competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.
Sora Shirai of Team Japan competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.
Gustavo Felipe of Team Brazil competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 1.
Jagger Eaton of the US takes a fall as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 1.
Yuto Horigome of Team Japan competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.
Jake Ilardi of the US competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.
Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler takes a fall as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.
Australia's Shane O'Neill competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.
Brazil's Gustavo Felipe reacts as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
