The Aerials, Slides And Wipeouts Of Skateboarding's First Olympics

Skateboarders have their first-ever chance for an Olympic gold.

The men’s street competition began Saturday, giving audiences their first taste of the rebel “anti-sport” on the global athletics stage. Women’s street begins Sunday, and the park competition for women and men debuts August 3 and 4.

Two of the Olympic’s youngest stars will participate in park — Great Britain’s 13-year-old Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, who is 12.



The street course was created to model real-world obstacles like stair cases and railings. The park course has the giant bowls and half-pipes seen in skateparks. Check out these incredible images of Olympic Street Skateboarding’s debut.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Vincent Milou of Team France competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Nyjah Huston of Team USA practises prior the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Jake Ilardi of Team USA competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.

Dan Mullan via Getty Images Sora Shirai of Team Japan competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.

Dan Mullan via Getty Images Gustavo Felipe of Team Brazil competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims Heat 1.

MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty Images Jagger Eaton of the US takes a fall as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 1.

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Yuto Horigome of Team Japan competes at the Skateboarding Men's Street Prelims.

MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty Images Jake Ilardi of the US competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.

MARTIN BERNETTI via Getty Images Brazil's Kelvin Hoefler takes a fall as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.

JEFF PACHOUD via Getty Images Australia's Shane O'Neill competes in the men's street prelims heat 2.

JEFF PACHOUD via Getty Images Brazil's Gustavo Felipe reacts as he competes in the men's street prelims heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.