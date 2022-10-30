Skechers Turns Down Kanye West And His 'Skeezy' Shoes In 'SNL' Sketch

Skechers staff (played by a group of “SNL” cast members) were delighted for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, to choose their company to reject him in a sketch mocking his business troubles on Saturday.

The sketch poked fun at Ye – a former “Saturday Night Live” musical guest – following his “unannounced and uninvited” visit to Skechers’ corporate offices on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Jewish-owned company condemned Ye’s string of antisemitic remarks and said it has no intention on working with Ye after shoe company Adidas dropped its partnership with the rapper last week.

Skechers CEO (played by Cecily Strong) along with other staffers (Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson and Chloe Fineman) took a stand against Ye as the CEO said the company is happy the rapper came to them to cut ties.

“Kanye came to Skechers and Skechers said no. Do you realize how satisfying that is?” Fineman said.

Yang added that Ye and Skechers would have been a perfect pair, however, he said the company would never partner with him.

“Besides what would you even call a Kanye Skechers shoe anyway? The Skeezy?” Yang asked. “Now I noticed we haven’t heard anything from Crocs, not saying they’re antisemitic I just think it’s interesting we haven’t heard from them.”

Advertisement

You can watch more from the shoe company sketch below.