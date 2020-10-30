WEIRD NEWS

Skeleton Strip Club Halloween Display Gets Under Neighbors' Skin

Angela Nava just wanted to provide levity, but the homeowners association found the decorations "inappropriate."

Some neighbors in Richmond, Texas, had a bone to pick with Angela Nava’s Halloween skeleton strip club display. (See the videos below.)

The homeowners association called Nava’s pole-dancing skeletons and dollar-bill waving customers skullacious, ABC-13 in Houston reported. Well, the actual terms were “offensively positioned” and “inappropriate.”

Nava got a letter saying she had 30 days to shut it down. She said she just wanted to provide laughs in a difficult year and will bury the club display on Nov. 1. 

“Everybody in my section of the neighborhood has been very supportive,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I do have a few haters. We have to respectfully agree to disagree. For me, this is just a great creative outlet.”

Nava said she will keep changing the scenario a bit every night until closing. She said she was adding a VIP line.

Not bad for a club that was dead from the start. 

