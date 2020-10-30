Some neighbors in Richmond, Texas, had a bone to pick with Angela Nava’s Halloween skeleton strip club display. (See the videos below.)
The homeowners association called Nava’s pole-dancing skeletons and dollar-bill waving customers skullacious, ABC-13 in Houston reported. Well, the actual terms were “offensively positioned” and “inappropriate.”
Nava got a letter saying she had 30 days to shut it down. She said she just wanted to provide laughs in a difficult year and will bury the club display on Nov. 1.
“Everybody in my section of the neighborhood has been very supportive,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I do have a few haters. We have to respectfully agree to disagree. For me, this is just a great creative outlet.”
Nava said she will keep changing the scenario a bit every night until closing. She said she was adding a VIP line.
Not bad for a club that was dead from the start.
