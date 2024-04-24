Courtroom Sketch Artist Pinpoints Testimony That Seemed To 'Really Get To' Trump

A courtroom sketch artist said Donald Trump’s affect changed quite dramatically on Tuesday during testimony about former Playboy model Karen McDougal at his hush money trial.
David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, has been testifying for the prosecution about a “catch and kill” scheme that he allegedly helped Trump carry out before the 2016 election to find and bury potentially damaging stories.
In 2016, McDougal signed a $150,000 agreement with American Media Inc., which owned the Enquirer, for the rights to her story that she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier.
Pecker discussed some of the events leading up to that payment on Tuesday, describing how Michael Cohen, Trump’s then-attorney, had asked him to look into the story.
Elizabeth Williams, who has a decades-long career in creating court artwork, told CNN on Tuesday that Trump started out the day with his eyes often closed.
“But then when they start talking about McDougal ... the eyes are open, the arms start folding,” she said.
Williams said she has drawn the former president several times now and has observed a theme.
“When he folds his arms ... that means something is not right with Donald Trump,” she commented, noting that he did so several times during the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and when he was arraigned on federal charges in Miami.
“He’s now laser-focused on David Pecker,” she continued. “Prior to that, I looked at him quite a bit, and he was somewhat paying attention. But the McDougal testimony — that, that seemed to really get to him.”
McDougal claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump for about 10 months between 2006 and 2007, when he was married to his current wife, Melania Trump.
Trump has denied her allegations.
Prosecutors say Cohen was supposed to reimburse AMI, on Trump’s behalf, for the money McDougal was paid, but the deal fell through.
The McDougal payment is not part of the indictment against Trump, but it is relevant to the charges, which center on a hush money payment from Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.
Prosecutors say Trump falsified business records when he reimbursed Cohen for that expenditure, in an attempt to obscure the true nature of the payments.
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
Support HuffPost
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.