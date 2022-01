Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage Daily News via Getty Images

Alaska isn't exactly easy to access for most Americans, but if you happen to be up for a trip to Anchorage, you'll find opportunities for skiing. Perhaps the most notable ski destination in the municipality is Alyeska Resort in the Girdwood area. With at least 76 named trails, the resort has options for all levels, as well as other activities like dog sledding . And if you want to spend some time in Anchorage proper, visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center or the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center