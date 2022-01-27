For many people, winter is a time to cozy up at home, flee to the beach or hit the slopes. If you’re in the latter camp, you’re undoubtedly familiar with big-name ski destinations like Aspen and Vail in Colorado.
But those luxury winter vibes aren’t for everyone — or for everyone’s budget. Fortunately, Aspen and Vail are hardly the only places to shred the gnar around this time of year.
Below, we’ve rounded up 13 other great ski (and snowboard) destinations in the United States. As always, be sure to consider state of the pandemic at the location and in your home community before booking a trip.
1
Telluride, Colorado
DOUGBERRY via Getty Images
2
Taos, New Mexico
Michael DeYoung via Getty Images
3
Bend, Oregon
Jordan Siemens via Getty Images
4
Sun Valley, Idaho
Karl Weatherly via Getty Images
5
Crested Butte, Colorado
beklaus via Getty Images
6
Stowe, Vermont
Christian Johnson / EyeEm via Getty Images
7
Snowbird, Utah
Per Breiehagen via Getty Images
8
Lake Tahoe, California
jimveilleux via Getty Images
9
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Karl Weatherly via Getty Images
10
Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine
Chris Bennett / Aurora Photos via Getty Images
11
Powder Mountain, Utah
Per Breiehagen via Getty Images
12
Anchorage, Alaska
Anchorage Daily News via Getty Images
13
Whitefish, Montana
Noah Clayton via Getty Images