For many people, winter is a time to cozy up at home, flee to the beach or hit the slopes. If you’re in the latter camp, you’re undoubtedly familiar with big-name ski destinations like Aspen and Vail in Colorado.

But those luxury winter vibes aren’t for everyone — or for everyone’s budget. Fortunately, Aspen and Vail are hardly the only places to shred the gnar around this time of year.

