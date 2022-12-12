What's Hot

Weird News
santaNEWRY

300 Skiing Santas, A Grinch And A Tree Hit The Slopes For Maine Charity

A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.
AP

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Newry, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
via Associated Press

It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

Skiers dressed in Santa (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
via Associated Press
