Jonathan Knowles via Getty Images

Whether you’ve been dealing with acne for years or have unexpectedly found yourself struggling with new breakouts, I feel your pain. Starting in my mid-30s, hormonal shifts caused my previously unblemished skin to suddenly freak out. After a lifetime of clear skin (including during my incredibly smug teenage years), it felt like a slap in the face. After all, battling both wrinkles and acne at the same time feels utterly unfair.

Few things are more demoralizing than adult acne. It feels like a betrayal when your perfectly honed routine all of a sudden starts to fail you, and figuring out a new balance of products and ingredients can be confounding. That’s why we’re talking to experts about adult acne and the best skin care routine for those of us with acne-prone skin.

Dr. Y. Claire Chang, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City, gave some insight into the very frustrating causes of adult acne. She explained that, much like my own experience, adults can get acne from their 30s to 50s even if they didn’t have teenage acne. However, the underlying causes of adult acne are actually similar to teenage acne, and include excess oil production, clogged pores, bacteria and inflammation.

Other causes include hormonal fluctuations, stress, diets that are high in sugar, carbs and dairy, heavy alcohol consumption and mask use.

Celebrity aesthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar said she has personally noticed a large correlation between women getting acne in adulthood and going off of birth control to start having children. She told HuffPost that having a consistent day and evening skin care routine is extremely important in preventing adult acne.

“In the beginning, it does take a little bit of trial and error to curate the best skin care routine for one’s unique skin type,” she said. “However, once a routine is solidified, it’s easier to make seasonal or temporary changes upon knowing one’s skin and how it responds to each unique product. It’s important to incorporate products to help exfoliate, purify, tone and soothe the skin all while balancing the skin’s pH.”

In general, Chang recommends keeping an eye out for skin care products and makeup listed as “‘oil-free’ and ‘non-comedogenic,’ with an emphasis on preventing acne on a long-term basis,” she said. “The ideal skin care routine for acne-prone skin depends on multiple factors, including the patient’s skin type (dry or oily, sensitive or normal) and acne type.”

“Those with more blackheads and whiteheads may focus on exfoliation and skin cell turnover, while those with more inflammatory acne may focus on anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients,” Chang added, explaining that, “Because acne is caused by multiple factors, including clogged pores, bacteria, inflammation and hormones, many patients require multiple products to tackle all these causes. While it is best to start with a simple routine and introduce new products one by one, multiple acne-targeting steps may be needed for some patients.”

She recommends soothing the skin with gentle skin-repairing products like hydrating cleansers, ceramide-rich moisturizers and calming serums. If you scroll down for the product recommendations below, they’re based on the following guidelines:

Cleansers

Choosing the right cleanser depends on your personal skin and acne type. Chang noted that those with sensitive, dry skin benefit from gentle hydrating cleansers since they want to avoid further inflaming skin with harsh scrubs or irritating cleansers. Those with clogged pores and comedones should look to cleansers with salicylic acid (an oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid that increases skin cell turnover and can penetrate deep into the pores) to help clear out pores and prevent acne. People with red, inflammatory acne should try cleansers with benzoyl peroxide, an effective anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient.

Moisturizers

Chang reminded us that moisturizing is a very important, key step for people with acne-prone skin. She finds that a lot of her acne patients skip moisturizing because they’re afraid it’ll clog their pores, but it’s vital to repair the skin barrier and prevent excessive dryness from certain acne medications, like retinoids. She recommends moisturizers that have reparative and hydrating ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Serums

According to Chang, you’ll want to look for serums that contain skin-calming and reparative ingredients, including vitamin C, niacinamide, tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid. Serums that contain exfoliating ingredients or retinols may also help with acne.

Oils

Oils were once considered persona non grata in the skin care world, but Change said those with acne-prone skin can actually use oils as long as they have a low comedogenic profile. Think options like grapeseed oil, sunflower seed oil, rosehip seed oil and jojoba oil.

Sunscreen

Don’t even think about skipping sunscreen, even if you’re afraid it’ll cause you to break out. “Sunscreen is crucial in protecting the skin, equally, if not more important, in those with acne-prone skin,” Change said. “Not only will it help with protecting against skin cancers and photoaging, but it will help prevent acne blemishes from darkening.” Be sure to find a sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater and a non-comedogenic label and reapply every two hours.

To curate the ideal skin care routine for those of us looking to banish blemishes once and for all, we’ve rounded up the ultimate list of products based on both Chang’s and Aguilar’s recommendations. It’s the perfect place to start taking control of your skin so you can feel like your very best self in no time.

