The Best Beauty Deals During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019

Luxury beauty like Sunday Riley, Mario Badescu and more are on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is finally here, which means you can expect to see some of the year’s best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories and luxury beauty. Nordstrom cardholders have been enjoying early access to the sale for a few days now, but there’s still plenty to shop until the sale ends Aug. 4.

You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes and denim — but the deals don’t stop with fashion. There are actually a lot of discounted skin care and makeup products from brands like Sunday Riley, Living Proof and Bobbi Brown, as well as exclusive sets on luxury beauty for a fraction of the cost. We found deals on the drying lotion that shrinks pimples, that lipstick that literally looks good on everyone and the Vitamin C serum one of our editor’s swears by.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best beauty deals to shop during the Nordstrom sale. Take a look, and sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Nordstrom sale skin care and makeup to buy now:

SPACE.NK.apothecary Sunday Riley Essentials Set
Nordstrom
Save big on the C-suite of skin care, including the brand's bestselling Vitamin C serum and Lactic Acid Treatment. Normally $148, get it on sale for $99 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Full Size Lip Kit
Nordstrom
This universally flattering pink-nude shade is the brand's best-selling lipstick. Get the full look with this set. Normally $78, get it on sale for $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
Nordstrom
Save on the brand's refreshing facial spray and pimple-shrinking drying lotion. Normally $33, get it on sale for $23 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Living Proof Perfect hair Day™ Deluxe Trio
Say goodbye to greasy hair with this shampoo and conditioner set along with Living Proof's cult-favorite dry shampoo. Normally $142, get it on sale for $89 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Supergoop! SPF 50 Antioxidant Infused Sunscreen Mist Trio
Stock up on Instagram's favorite SPF for the rest of your summer. Normally $57, get it on sale for $38 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Oil + Jade Roller Glow Ritual Duo
Nordstrom
Jump on the cannabis beauty and jade rolling trend with this set. Normally $78, get it on sale for $52 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Urban Decay All Day All Night Sponge + Spray Set
Make sure your makeup stays put in snow, rain or shine with this superior setting spray. Normally $94, get it on sale for $48 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
These two mulberry silk queen-sized pillowcases prevent bed head and protect skin. Normally $170, get it on sale for $120 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Philosophy Purity trio set
Nordstrom
Save on two sizes of this award-winning cleanser. Normally $87, get it on sale for $55 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo
Nordstrom
This brow pencil and gel set creates bold brows in seconds. Normally $43, get it on sale for $23 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Dry Bar Get Brushin' & Crushin' Set
Nordstrom
Get a salon-worthy blowout from home with this Dry Bar kit. Normally $238, get it on sale for $165 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

