You’ll find major markdowns on dresses, shoes and denim — but the deals don’t stop with fashion. There are actually a lot of discounted skin care and makeup products from brands like Sunday Riley, Living Proof and Bobbi Brown, as well as exclusive sets on luxury beauty for a fraction of the cost. We found deals on the drying lotion that shrinks pimples, that lipstick that literally looks good on everyone and the Vitamin C serum one of our editor’s swears by.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best beauty deals to shop during the Nordstrom sale. Take a look, and sign up for our sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Nordstrom sale skin care and makeup to buy now: