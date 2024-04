10 ‘Godsend’ Beauty Products That Helped Reviewers With Their Menopausal Skin

CeraVe's bestselling moisturizing cream

Reviewers call this thick cream a " godsend " for dry skin. Its hydrating formula of ceramides and hyaluronic acid works to replenish your skin barrier while soothing and moisturizing. You can use it as a body and hand cream, too ( reviewers who've gone through menopause especially like using this after the shower or bath)."I don't write reviews because I have better things to do with my time. However, for the past 5 years my skin has been very, very dry. I have been using 'clean' products for health reasons and when I was on EWG's website, I noticed several of CeraVe's products ranking pretty high up as a "clean" product. On a whim, I decided to order it based on the reviews and what I saw online. I ordered another one of CeraVe's product (which was also excellent) and then decided to buy there regular moisturizer as well. In one day, I kid you not, my skin that constantly had this dry skin patches felt soft and supple again. I almost cried. Yes you read that clearly, I almost cried.and it is not any longer. I tried making my own hauluronic acid and that unfortunately did not help either.I was wrong. I use their other product in the evenings because it is a bit greasy but amazing and this one in the daytime.This product is amazing. Colorado weather is very, very dry and when I touch my skin now, it feels like I just got out of the shower. That kind of damp moist feeling." — Happy Shopper Crepe skin is one of them. I was looking and searching for something to help me remoisturize my skin after showers and baths and this is it! Living in Arizona in the desert summers, this is. My skin is now softer, more supple and less ashy. Thank you so much for this product you have a lifelong customer!" — Author Karla Stephens