10 ‘Godsend’ Beauty Products That Helped Reviewers With Their Menopausal Skin

Many of us spend years trying to crack the code of our skin, so to speak: trying to deduce exactly which products it likes and responds to. Yet oftentimes, normal life transitions affect our skin and alter its needs. In particular, menopause and post-menopause engender a number of hormonal shifts and physical changes, including to one’s skin.

If you’ve gone through menopause, you may have noticed a loss of brightness, moisture and firmness in your skin — all changes that are totally normal, according to San Diego-based dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, who HuffPost previously spoke with.

You may also notice your skin looking duller, with any sun damage you previously incurred appearing more visible, New York-based dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick also previously told HuffPost. This is due to decreased cellular turnover, Garshick said.

These changes make choosing the right skin care during and post-menopause a different bird than in your pre-menopause days. Specifically, your skin may benefit from incorporating hydrating humectants like glycerin and collagen-boosters like retinol into your routine, according to Shirazi and Garshick.

We combed the internet for the best skin care products for menopausal and post-menopausal skin, according to reviewers. Here are some of the best reviewer-vouched items to add to your routine.

