As a lifelong beauty product fanatic, I understand the “Sephora baby” phenomenon — I was 11 when my grandmother bought me my first lipstick and there was simply no turning back. The difference is I certainly did not have Sephora money at that age, which left me combing the aisles of my local drugstore for late ’90s staples like cheapie glittery eyeshadows, lip glosses and ultra-basic skin care products (as opposed to buying hundreds of dollars worth of anti-aging skin care intended for women in their 40s).

Much has been said about the masses of tweens trawling Sephora and posting elaborate skin care routines on social media, sparking concern about whether or not these regimes are appropriate for such young kids. Understanding which products are actually appropriate for this demographic is the key to guiding your kids and grandkids toward the ones that are good for them and won’t cause lasting damage.

Dr. Shereene Idriss, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York City, pointed out that while the onus is on the brands and retailers to exhibit a moral compass when talking about and marketing skin care products to young people, “the first barrier to entry in terms of educating kids and teens about skin care are the parents.”

She feels strongly that tween skin care should be focused on “creating good habits for themselves” by utilizing “a gentle cleanser to wash off the grime from their faces, a moisturizer and a sunscreen to protect their skin.” Ultimately, Idriss shared that “tweens and young teens do not need any products with ‘anti-aging’ in the marketing, when they haven’t even started aging!” Unless your kid is dealing with persistent skin issues (in which case they should see a dermatologist), they should avoid the majority of active ingredients in products.

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose is a board-certified dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, feels similarly, but with a few caveats. She told HuffPost that “while there are great skin benefits to exfoliants and retinol, it is important that teens not overuse them, causing skin barrier breakdown, irritation and inflammation.” However, given that many tweens and young teens struggle with acne, eczema and sensitive skin, she doesn’t feel that a blanket restriction on active ingredients is appropriate.

Like Idriss, Murphy-Rose said the safest products are “gentle cleansers, well-balanced moisturizers and mineral sunscreens” and recommends prioritizing hypoallergenic products that have been tested on sensitive skin.

Below, we used the guidance given by these expert to find a selection of skin care products that are appropriate for tween usage. By thoughtfully guiding young teens toward the products that are best for them, you can indulge their interests while keeping their skin safe and healthy.