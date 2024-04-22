As a lifelong beauty product fanatic, I understand the “Sephora baby” phenomenon — I was 11 when my grandmother bought me my first lipstick and there was simply no turning back. The difference is I certainly did not have Sephora money at that age, which left me combing the aisles of my local drugstore for late ’90s staples like cheapie glittery eyeshadows, lip glosses and ultra-basic skin care products (as opposed to buying hundreds of dollars worth of anti-aging skin care intended for women in their 40s).
Much has been said about the masses of tweens trawling Sephora and posting elaborate skin care routines on social media, sparking concern about whether or not these regimes are appropriate for such young kids. Understanding which products are actually appropriate for this demographic is the key to guiding your kids and grandkids toward the ones that are good for them and won’t cause lasting damage.
Dr. Shereene Idriss, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York City, pointed out that while the onus is on the brands and retailers to exhibit a moral compass when talking about and marketing skin care products to young people, “the first barrier to entry in terms of educating kids and teens about skin care are the parents.”
She feels strongly that tween skin care should be focused on “creating good habits for themselves” by utilizing “a gentle cleanser to wash off the grime from their faces, a moisturizer and a sunscreen to protect their skin.” Ultimately, Idriss shared that “tweens and young teens do not need any products with ‘anti-aging’ in the marketing, when they haven’t even started aging!” Unless your kid is dealing with persistent skin issues (in which case they should see a dermatologist), they should avoid the majority of active ingredients in products.
Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose is a board-certified dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York, feels similarly, but with a few caveats. She told HuffPost that “while there are great skin benefits to exfoliants and retinol, it is important that teens not overuse them, causing skin barrier breakdown, irritation and inflammation.” However, given that many tweens and young teens struggle with acne, eczema and sensitive skin, she doesn’t feel that a blanket restriction on active ingredients is appropriate.
Like Idriss, Murphy-Rose said the safest products are “gentle cleansers, well-balanced moisturizers and mineral sunscreens” and recommends prioritizing hypoallergenic products that have been tested on sensitive skin.
Below, we used the guidance given by these expert to find a selection of skin care products that are appropriate for tween usage. By thoughtfully guiding young teens toward the products that are best for them, you can indulge their interests while keeping their skin safe and healthy.
Moisturizers
Bubble Skincare Level Up balancing moisturizer
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss recommends a lightweight gel moisturizer for tweens with oily skin, like this editor's pick from Bubble. It delivers lightweight, shine-free hydration along with skin-loving ingredients that can help keep skin balanced and smooth.
Tower 28 SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery moisturizer
Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose a board-certified dermatologist, noted the importance of a well-balanced, non-comedogenic, oil-free moisturizer and products that have specifically been tested on sensitive skin, like this editor's pick from Tower 28. It was thoughtfully designed to be a simple daily moisturizer for people with sensitive skin and works to hydrate, soothe and reinforce the skin's natural barrier.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
For those with dry skin, Idriss recommends a hydrating, glycerin-based moisturizer like this one from The Ordinary. It's full of lush ingredients that can help to almost immediately perk up dry, flaky skin without further adding irritating components or clogging pores.
Bioderma Sensibio Defensive active soothing cream
Similarly, this sensitive skin-approved moisturizer from French Pharmacy staple Bioderma is a great option for young skin. Formulated with glycerin, an Idriss-approved skin care ingredient for tweens, it's a great daily staple for any young person's routine.
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
You can't go wrong with CeraVe
, especially for those starting on their skin care journey. Best of all, this one has SPF 30, so it's a multitasking product that will save time and money. It's full of gentle, nourishing ingredients that will hydrate their skin without causing breakouts thanks to its oil-free, non-comedogenic formulation and zinc oxide to soothe irritations while protecting them from the sun's harmful rays.
SPF
First Aid Beauty mineral sunscreen SPF 30
Nourishing ingredients like glycerin, avocado oil, vitamin E and zinc oxide make this light, non-greasy formula a great option for tweens. It can help to hydrate and soften skin while filtering harmful UV rays and acts as a nice base for any light makeup they might want to experiment with. Best of all, it's safe for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.
Summer Fridays Shadedrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 mineral milk sunscreen
There's a very good chance your tween will gravitate towards this Hailey Bieber-approved mineral sunscreen
and win you some cool points. This editor's pick has a super-subtle universal tint that blends with all skin tones — which multiple reviewers confirm — and is a good option if your kid is interested in makeup but you don't want them caking on foundation. In addition, users say
, it doesn’t leave a white cast, clog pores or feel heavy, which is a must when you’re wearing over other skin care products, under makeup or have a deeper skin tone. Made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, this sunscreen is formulated with zinc oxide, squalane, chamomile and an antioxidant blend of vitamin E and ethyl ferulate. They work together to shield the skin from sun damage and to hydrate, soften and smooth the skin and protect against further damage from free radicals. This way, your child's skin gets all the benefits of great ingredients without adding potentially harmful ones to the mix.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
I love this water-resistant French pharmacy staple and find myself loading up on it every summer. It's packed with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide and specially formulated for sensitive skin like mine. It's one of the few SPFs that won't clog my pores and cause breakouts. It doesn't leave a white cast on my olive-toned skin, though it might on more melanated complexions. It has a soft matte finish and is full of skin-nourishing antioxidants. It meets several of our experts' expectations and is a great option for tweens.
Supergoop! Mineral Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
This cult-favorite and HP reader-favorite sunscreen
from Supergoop has a clear, lightweight and unscented formula so your kid doesn't have to deal with an irritating white cast. This pick also has an oil-free formula and is great for anyone who might have sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Cleansers
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle daily cleanser
Idriss recommends choosing a foaming cleanser for tweens with oily skin, like this drugstore staple from Neutrogena. It's gentle enough for sensitive skin and will leave it feeling ultra-fresh and clean without stripping the natural moisture barrier. Per Murphy-Rose's suggestion, it's also fragrance-free, which is key in helping to avoid irritation and formulated for sensitive skin.
Paula's Choice CALM Ultra-Gentle Cleanser
For those with dry skin, Idriss recommends a hydrating cleanser with a creamy gel texture. This cushy formula from Paula's Choice is loaded up with glycerin, prebiotic sugars and triglycerides to leave skin silky soft and super clean. It's fragrance-free and formulated for those with sensitive skin and issues like rosacea and eczema, so you can be sure it'll be as gentle as possible.
Biossance Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Pore-Minimizing cleanser
My sister, while not a tween, has extremely sensitive skin and swears by this gentle foaming gel cleanser. It is formulated with nourishing ingredients like amino acids, aloe vera leaf juice and moringa — all gentle, skin-loving ingredients that wont' strip your young one's natural moisture barrier.