After years of caked-on makeup looks, 10-step beauty routines and countless influencer “shelfies” boasting racks upon racks of skin care products, it would appear the next big beauty movement is making a total 180.
“Skinimalism” emphasizes a paired-down, simple skin care routine, which may come as a relief to those who don’t have the time or money for many products and steps. It’s all about achieving clean, healthy and glowing skin, but with a minimal amount of products. Skinimalism prioritizes skin health and lets your natural beauty shine through. It’s not only having a moment in the skin care industry, but has taken hold among beauty enthusiasts at large.
The term skinimalism started cropping up on TikTok and beauty subreddits in early 2021 and is now a major topic in the skin care zeitgeist, but it’s actually not too far off the kind of skin care routine that dermatologists have long touted. And while the Financial Times credits brands like Milk Makeup for the shift in beauty trends, it’s likely that it was also borne of our shifting needs throughout the pandemic.
The emergence of accessible skin care products with powerful active ingredients has been a trend for several years, one that’s been amazing and democratizing for skin care devotees around the world. However, the obsession with layering on serum after serum and using multiple active ingredients such as acids and antioxidants (think AHA and BHAs like lactic acid, glycolic acid and retinol, or niacinamide and vitamin C) in a single routine can often do more harm than good. It can strip your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it prone to redness, sensitivity and breakouts.
Skinimalism doesn’t hold that you have to throw away your favorite actives, but it does suggest that you choose wisely and say goodbye to the products that may actually be superfluous. At its core, skin care minimalists espouse a routine that only needs 3-5 steps: a cleanser, an active serum, a moisturizer and/or facial oil and sunscreen. When you select a single product like a serum or moisturizer with active ingredients that tackle the issues you most want to address, it makes room for the rest of your routine to be simpler and more nourishing.
Not only is skinimalism poised to be the most low-maintenance skin care routine of your life, but you just might be shocked by the effectiveness of the results as well.
We rounded up a few of our must-have staples in any minimalist skin care routine, and they include gentle drugstore products mixed with effective high-end brands with powerful active ingredients to do the heavy lifting for you.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A lovely lightweight sunscreen
Sunscreen is integral to your morning skin care routine, so why not opt for one that is full of nourishing skin care ingredients as well? Paula's Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid boasts a whopping SPF 50 while also harnessing the power of antioxidants. It's super lightweight and won't clog your pores, and leaves skin with a subtle dewy sheen. You won't even want to cover with makeup.
A popular vitamin C serum
Those who need their vitamin C skin care fix can't get enough of SkinCeuticals' C E Ferulic serum. It's pricey, but it delivers. You won't need much else when it comes to keeping your skin bright and smooth. It's an advanced antioxidant treatment that protects the skin while also tackling signs of aging and sun damage.
A soothing moisturizer
French pharmacy lovers are probably already familiar with Bioderma's cult-fave micellar water, but don't sleep on the brand's Sensibio moisturizers. (You can choose between light and rich, depending on your skin's needs.) They're soothing, nourishing and moisturizing creams that are rich enough to keep skin hydrated during dry winter months and light enough to layer over the other active ingredients in your routine.
A deeply moisturizing serum
If you're looking for maximum hydration, then you're going to want to add a serum to your daily routine that features both hyaluronic acid and ceramides, much like Paula's Choice hyaluronic acid booster. It's a super-concentrated formula that gives your skin important long-lasting moisture without clogging pores.
A skin-saving duo
Sunday Riley's Good Genes and Luna Oil combination remain skin care must-haves. The combination of Good Gene's lactic acid and Luna Oil's retinol ester can be so effective that you may not need much else in your nightly routine. Just top them off with a gentle moisturizer and wake up to dreamy skin.
A multi-tasking eye cream
Slather your peepers with this rich eye cream from True Botanicals. It helps to depuff and brighten the delicate eye area both morning and night, so you don't have to worry about having different creams for different times of day.
A cult classic cream
Didn't you hear? Nivea's Creme is back in a major way. The stripping back of complicated routines has led to a resurgence in this classic moisturizer's popularity. Use it as your daily cream or on top of your nighttime skin care as your slugging
layer, and wake up to the smooth, soft skin. It's an accessible way to drench your skin in goodness. (You may want to avoid it if you use prescription retinol, as the fragrance could have negative interactions.)
A gentle cleanser
Glossier's Milky Jelly cleanser is a lovely staple for a pared-down skin care routine. It can be used on dry skin and removed with a wet cloth or on wet skin while in the shower. It melts off makeup, including tough waterproof eye makeup, without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. We're also crazy about the price point. It's a whole lot of bang for your buck.
A celeb-loved serum
If you're looking to invest in a product that will give you superstar skin, then Dr. Barbara Sturm's anti-aging serum is for you. Purslane, skullcap and hyaluronic acid support skin health, strengthen the skin barrier and deeply hydrate the skin. It's one of those dream products that does so much heavy lifting that you may not even need much else in your arsenal.