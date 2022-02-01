Hiraman via Getty Images

After years of caked-on makeup looks, 10-step beauty routines and countless influencer “shelfies” boasting racks upon racks of skin care products, it would appear the next big beauty movement is making a total 180.

“Skinimalism” emphasizes a paired-down, simple skin care routine, which may come as a relief to those who don’t have the time or money for many products and steps. It’s all about achieving clean, healthy and glowing skin, but with a minimal amount of products. Skinimalism prioritizes skin health and lets your natural beauty shine through. It’s not only having a moment in the skin care industry, but has taken hold among beauty enthusiasts at large.

Advertisement

The term skinimalism started cropping up on TikTok and beauty subreddits in early 2021 and is now a major topic in the skin care zeitgeist, but it’s actually not too far off the kind of skin care routine that dermatologists have long touted. And while the Financial Times credits brands like Milk Makeup for the shift in beauty trends, it’s likely that it was also borne of our shifting needs throughout the pandemic.

The emergence of accessible skin care products with powerful active ingredients has been a trend for several years, one that’s been amazing and democratizing for skin care devotees around the world. However, the obsession with layering on serum after serum and using multiple active ingredients such as acids and antioxidants (think AHA and BHAs like lactic acid, glycolic acid and retinol, or niacinamide and vitamin C) in a single routine can often do more harm than good. It can strip your skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving it prone to redness, sensitivity and breakouts.

Skinimalism doesn’t hold that you have to throw away your favorite actives, but it does suggest that you choose wisely and say goodbye to the products that may actually be superfluous. At its core, skin care minimalists espouse a routine that only needs 3-5 steps: a cleanser, an active serum, a moisturizer and/or facial oil and sunscreen. When you select a single product like a serum or moisturizer with active ingredients that tackle the issues you most want to address, it makes room for the rest of your routine to be simpler and more nourishing.

Not only is skinimalism poised to be the most low-maintenance skin care routine of your life, but you just might be shocked by the effectiveness of the results as well.

Advertisement

We rounded up a few of our must-have staples in any minimalist skin care routine, and they include gentle drugstore products mixed with effective high-end brands with powerful active ingredients to do the heavy lifting for you.