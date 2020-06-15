With summer approaching, you may want to start rethinking the skin care products you use on a daily basis, especially since some moisturizer and makeup products may be a bit too heavy (and not to mention greasy) for everyday wear.

To develop a summer-friendly routine your skin will thank you for, we tapped six board-certified dermatologists to break down all the products you can probably give a rest once the heat, sun and humidity kick in.

From facial oils to retinol, below are eight products you can probably give a rest after Memorial Day.

Dial it back on facial oils.

Once the weather starts to get warmer, it’s probably a good idea to remove all oils and serums from your skin care routine. Board-certified dermatologist Sapna Palep told HuffPost that the higher temperatures and humidity levels actually cause your face to produce more oil.

“The more oils and serums you add to your routine, the more problematic it will become,” Palep said. “This can lead to acne breakouts, rosacea flares, cases of perioral dermatitis and seborrheic dermatitis.”

Reconsider using sun-sensitizing products.

Although alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) facial treatments and retinoids keep your skin clear and glowing, board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo said these products can be particularly irritating during the summer months.

“Consider lightening up on products that can be sun-sensitizing, like glycolic/AHA and retinoids,” Ciraldo told HuffPost. “Any potentially irritating product can give you more redness in warmer weather, both based on increased absorption of the product in higher temperatures and increased blood flow/redness to our skin naturally in summer heat.”

However, this does not mean you can’t use these products at all. Ciraldo advised using them nightly or every other night if your skin is extremely sensitive.

Give your facial scrubs a break.

Exfoliating facial scrubs ― the kinds with a grainy texture ― may be helpful in shedding away dead cell buildup during winter, especially when dryness and flakiness are an issue.

However, Ciraldo suggested these products are worth giving a rest once the warmer weather arrives, especially since new cell turnover speeds up during this time of year.

Ciraldo told HuffPost that a faster cell turnover, combined with outdoor activities like sports and swimming in chlorinated pools or saltwater, “can make skin generally more sensitive to scrubs. An enzyme cleanser is gentler than a scrub on summer skin.”

Swap out your thick hydrating facial masks.

If your skin tolerates exfoliating products pretty well, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Marie Hayag suggested that the summer is a great time to use chemical exfoliating masks instead of the thick hydrating masks you used during the winter.

“Exfoliating masks have acids that may not be as tolerated on drier winter skin.” Hayag said.

“I recommend replacing thick hydrating masks with a charcoal mask, such as the Peter Roth Thomas Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask,” she said. The volcanic ash draws impurities and helps improve the look of pores and sun damage.”

Give the heavy foundation a rest.

Acne-prone individuals often see increased oil production once it’s warmer outside, according to board-certified dermatologist Justin Gordon.

“Make sure to keep your makeup light and non-comedogenic,” Gordon told HuffPost. This makes it a great time to switch out your makeup for summer to avoid breakouts. Non-comedogenic makeup products are typically oil-free and won’t clog pores, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Save hydrating cleansers for winter.

Hydrating cleansers are a godsend during the winter months, as they replenish dry and sensitive skin with essential moisture, Gordon suggested.

However, when higher temperatures and increased humidity come into play, many people experience increased sweat and oil on the surface of the skin, he said. This makes it crucial to look for cleansers with ingredients that can stand tall against excessive oil.

“Consider swapping out your hydrating cleanser, and go for a cleanser with salicylic acid, glycolic acid or lactic acid instead,” he said. “These ingredients can gently exfoliate and reduce unwanted oil.”

Put away the heavy winter moisturizers

Moisturizer is one of the most important steps of any skin care regimen, as it keeps the skin hydrated and free of itchiness in winter, according to the AAD.

However, board-certified dermatologist Paru Chaudhari said that thick winter moisturizers can be a bit heavy on the skin during the summertime because it can clog pores and lead to acne flare-ups. To avoid any product weigh-down (and pimples), he advised using an oil-free moisturizer with added SPF for sun protection during the summer months.

“It’s a way to save an extra layer of product on skin that can become more oily in warmer temperatures,” Chaudhari said. “Make sure to use at least an SPF 30 on the skin, and be mindful of your sun exposure, as that can increase your risk of skin cancer and can lead to photodamage.”

Consider wearing an actual sunscreen product instead of moisturizer.

If you have been pretty faithful in wearing a moisturizer with SPF every day, board-certified dermatologist Tsippora Shainhouse advised considering switching to an actual sunscreen during the summer to keep your skin shielded from the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB rays.