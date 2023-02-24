ShoppingBeautyskin care TikTok

TikTok’s New ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Can Work Wonders On Dry Skin

These nourishing ingredients can leave even the most dehydrated, irritated, sensitive and dry skin looking and feeling like new.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

These days, TikTok skin care trends often cross over into the mainstream and enter the larger beauty discourse. But that doesn’t mean that it’s always worth trying them out. Some trends, like “cloud skin” and “skin cycling,” are actually dermatologist-approved, while others might end up wreaking more havoc than anything else. Currently, there’s a new worthwhile trend on the block, and it’s perfect for anyone dealing with dry winter skin or irritation as a result of allergies: “skin flooding.” The hashtag has over four million views and counting.

While it may sound extreme, “skin flooding” is actually a fairly intuitive process, and there’s a good chance you’re doing it already. It’s a technique that prioritizes rich and hydrating ingredients and layering them onto damp skin, leaving you with a dewy, glowing and revitalized complexion. In general, the star of this particular regimen is hyaluronic acid, a moisture-locking, water-retaining ingredient that can help drench the skin in deliciously lush hydration.

@jacquelinekilikita Skin flooding for dry, dehydrated winter skin #skinflooding #winterskincare #dryskin #dryskinhack #skincarehacks #beautyinatik ♬ Cozy Beat - Aesthetic Sounds

Here’s how you can do it yourself, loosely based on TikTok-er Jacqueline Kilikita’s instructions:

  1. Cleanse
  2. Apply a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum to damp skin
  3. If desired, add additional moisture with a second serum with a soothing ingredient such as niacinamide.
  4. Apply with a rich face cream that contains hydrating ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, peptides and lipids.

That’s it! The combination of silky textures and nourishing ingredients leaves even the most dehydrated, irritated, sensitive and dry skin looking and feeling like new. If your skin is looking a bit worse for wear this mid-winter, then “skin flooding” is the trend for you. Below, we’ve compiled a list of serums and moisturizers that are chock-full of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and more. Drop them into your routine and watch life return to your previously parched visage.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Paula's Choice hyaluronic acid serum with ceramides
This plumping, smoothing and hydrating serum booster from Paula's Choice not only leaves skin moisturized, but can also help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It penetrates the skin deeply to lock in hydration, and in my experience, doesn't irritate oily and acne-prone skin.
$39 at Amazon
2
Sephora
Sunday Riley Ice ceramide moisturizing cream
Get the baby-soft skin of your dreams with this silky smooth, ceramide-rich moisturizer from Sunday Riley. It strengthens the natural moisture barrier with the help of ceramides, vitamin F and coconut.
$65 at Sephora
3
Amazon
Vichy Mineral 89 hyaluronic acid face serum
Great for both morning and night, this wildly popular serum is hydrating and leaves skin more glowing, plump and smooth. It absorbs quickly, so you can layer on your other products without that sticky feeling.
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Sephora
Skinfix Barrier+ triple lipid peptide face cream
This dermatologist-recommended face cream is contains luscious ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and active lipids, all of which work in concert with your skin to visibly plump, firm, smooth and brighten. It's specially formulated to heal and support the moisture barrier and can be a great option for anyone with sensitive or red skin.
$54 at Sephora
5
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals hyaluronic acid intensifier
The serum-gel formula of this SkinCeuticals serum leaves skin feeling fresh, dewy and nourished. It uses a combination of pure hyaluronic acid, licorice root, purple rice and more to help improve texture, elasticity and moisture levels. It's definitely on the pricier side, but if there's one thing we know it's that SkinCeuticals products do not mess around. If you're really struggling with dryness and irritation, then it's likely worth the investment.
$110 at Dermstore
6
Dermstore
Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre cream
If you're looking for a moisturizer that is deeply hydrating but won't feel thick or heavy, check out this option from Embryolisse. It has a light, milky texture that is quickly and easily absorbed but doesn't compromise on nourishing ingredients. Shea butter, fatty acids and soy proteins leave skin with a soft, velvety finish while increasing elasticity.
$29 at Dermstore
7
Glossier
Glossier Super Bounce serum
The price is always right when it comes to Glossier serums, and their Super Bounce serum is an ideal addition to a moisture-rich regimen. It combines hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to deeply moisturize the skin and keep it that way. It has a silky texture that doesn't dry down sticky, and leaves skin looking and feeling healthy, glowy and youthful.
$29 at Glossier
8
Ulta
La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 serum
Visibly plump, hydrate and soothe skin while helping restore its natural moisture barrier with the La Roche-Posay serum. The ultra-hydrating formula includes hyaluronic acid, mineral-rich thermal spring water and vitamin B5.
$39.99 at Ulta
9
Sephora
Biossance Squalane + Omega repair cream
I'm a big fan of this moisturizer. It's nourishing and hydrating, but has a lightweight gel-cream texture that doesn't feel heavy or oily. It uses the power of ceramides, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid and squalane to strengthen, repair, hydrate and nourish dry, flaky skin.
$60 at Sephora
10
Sephora
Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration serum
Hyaluronic acid, pineapple ceramide and vitamin B5 not only saturate the skin with hydration, but they can help make skin appear luminous, healthy, glowy and dewy. This serum is great for even the driest winter skin and can help to combat signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.
$48 at Sephora
11
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier moisturizing cream
Glycerin is another profoundly hydrating ingredient, and alongside ceramides and panthenol in this formula, it helps to support the skin barrier, moisturize the skin and actively prevent water loss. What you're left with is pillow-soft, cushiony skin that is freshly nourished.
$48 at Sephora
12
Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum
If you're going to swing big, then go for this Dr. Baraba Sturm serum. It's by no means affordable, but if you've been saving up and want to try this cult-fave brand, consider starting with this moisturizing serum. It is made with a custom formula that uses hyaluronic molecules that deliver a burst of hydration and can plump the skin. It's combined with purslane, a strong antioxidant that is full of high levels of vitamins A, C, E and omega-3 fatty acids that support overall skin health and soothe irritation.
$320 at Sephora
