Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Lyma Lyma red light laser

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For beauty lovers, at-home skin care devices are as common as they are coveted. Gone are the days when treatments like LED light therapy and microcurrent devices were relegated to the aesthetician’s office. If you’re willing to make a financial investment on the right device, you can enjoy high-tech, high-quality skin care from the comfort of home. The latest gadget to join the lineup is the Lyma laser, a first-of-its-kind at-home medical-grade laser designed to help rejuvenate and revitalize skin.

Advertisement

Lyma promises its laser will give your skin all the benefits of an in-office treatment, including improving the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, texture, tone and more. It uses a patented lens technology that diffuses micro-dots of invisible light over a large surface. The internal lens emits a cold beam of light that penetrates deeply through the layers of the skin, and promises to “reset” cells without causing irritation or redness.

Lyma The Lyma laser

To determine how this laser works and whether or not it’s safe, we consulted Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. She told HuffPost via email that when used with caution, at-home lasers may be safe for use. There is a potential risk of burns, scarring or hyperpigmentation, so you may want to check with your dermatologist first to make sure this laser is appropriate for your skin type. She also mentioned that it’s important to use lasers that are FDA-approved, which the Lyma laser is.

Advertisement

According to Garshick, anyone who wants to address pigmentation, acne, blemishes and the overall effects of aging is a good candidate for the Lyma laser — as long as they are willing to be consistent. (Lyma says you only need to use its laser for a few minutes every day to start to see improvements, and unlike other devices, it doesn’t require the use of a conductive gel, so you don’t need to worry about additional steps or expenses.)

Garshick explained that “lasers are designed to emit specific energy to target specific concerns on the skin which may relate to redness, brown spots or fine lines and wrinkles. In some cases, by causing injury to the skin, lasers can help to boost collagen production.”

Lyma says it is the close proximity to its laser’s infrared beam that contributes to skin regeneration. It combines LED light with cold near-infrared laser technology, specifically referred to as low-level laser therapy. Users (and a slew of convincing before-and-after photos) promise it has the potential to address acne breakouts, photodamage, skin texture and tone. The laser is quickly amassing a huge collection of fans, including actor Kate Hudson, who raved about it on Instagram.

If your interest is piqued, rest assured that this can be the perfect time of year to try it out. “Most lasers are best suited for use during the winter months given the potential risk of hyperpigmentation, though it is thought that this device can be used all year,” Garshick noted.

Advertisement

As with any and all skin care treatments, it is of the utmost importance to always use sun protection. There’s no point in spending so much time and money on your skin only to unravel the work by heading outside without sunscreen.

There’s just no getting around the fact that even in a world of expensive skin care devices, the Lyma laser is a major financial undertaking that is not for everyone. That said, if you’re seriously looking to invest in your skin care, this unique, boundary-breaking laser just might be a game changer for your skin. It’ll be an easy addition to a skin care regime, is lightweight and portable, and using it won’t feel like a heavy lift. If you’re consistent and take care to protect your skin from the sun, you could enjoy a vibrant glow come spring.