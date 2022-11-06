Walmart Skin Proud products

Keeping our skin hydrated and glowing, especially during winter, can be tricky and costly. There’s a preconceived notion that in order for skin care products to be effective, they need come with a high price tag and a recognizable luxury brand name. Maybe this was true at one point, but it’s definitely not so today.

For example, there’s a highly-rated vegan skin care brand with powerful-yet gentle-formulas hiding in plain sight at Walmart. This innovative and sustainable company is the TikTok-famous company Skin Proud, which features products formulated with natural extracts like pomegranate and coconut oil alongside proven scientific ingredients (including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane and AHAs).

Below, we’ve picked our favorite products from Skin Proud — and nothing on our list retails over $16.

