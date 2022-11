Everything Balm with coconut and jojoba oil

4.6 stars and 25 reviewsYou'll want this super nourishing and healing balm with you all winter to deal with the driest of skin. Chapped lips, cracked hands, or patchy dry spots will be soothed with this balm."This is the only one i carry in my pouch since it works well with everything, my lips, cheeks and eyes! So handy and worthy! Stacking up on this! I love the smell and the consistency. It's spreadable too so small amount goes a long long way." — Gemmie123