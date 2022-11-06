Shopping
Beautywalmartskin care

You Can Get Skin Proud's Affordable Vegan Beauty Goods At Walmart

Skin Proud offers high-quality products at an affordable price so you can get glowing skin this winter on a budget.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Skin Proud products
Walmart
Skin Proud products

Keeping our skin hydrated and glowing, especially during winter, can be tricky and costly. There’s a preconceived notion that in order for skin care products to be effective, they need come with a high price tag and a recognizable luxury brand name. Maybe this was true at one point, but it’s definitely not so today.

For example, there’s a highly-rated vegan skin care brand with powerful-yet gentle-formulas hiding in plain sight at Walmart. This innovative and sustainable company is the TikTok-famous company Skin Proud, which features products formulated with natural extracts like pomegranate and coconut oil alongside proven scientific ingredients (including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, squalane and AHAs).

Below, we’ve picked our favorite products from Skin Proud — and nothing on our list retails over $16.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Proud Pods squalane facial capsules
Rating: 4.8 stars and 24 reviews

These biodegradable capsules are individually portioned so you use the right amount each time. They're filled with squalane, which helps lock in moisture and improve the skin's moisture barrier.

Promising review: "I love how these pods provide the perfect amount of product. These pods are great to keep my skin moisturized and glowing. I use one in the morning and one in the evening and I feel like my skin has been softer since using them." — haleyd
$15.97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Sleep Hero overnight mask
Rating: 4.5 stars and 32 reviews

Hydrate your skin as you sleep with this overnight mask made from nourishing cranberry seed oil. The vegan formula even works for those with sensitive skin.

Promising review: "I dont know what it is about this mask but i love it! It smells wonderful and is so moisturizing. My face feels plump and soft in the morning, i will be repurchasing many many times" — stacie
$12.97 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Detox Tonic 5% lactic and glycolic acid exfoliating tonic
Rating: 4.5 stars and 203 reviews

Gently unclog pores and remove dead skin with the help of this daily exfoliating tonic. It's a great choice for people with blemish-prone skin.

Promising review: "Revitalizing, daily toner with an exhilarating, sweet, citrus smell. Not tested on animals, which is a huge plus. Leaves the skin feeling smooth. Great for prepping before makeup application. Highly recommended!" — Misty
$12.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Face Melt cleansing balm
Rating: 4.5 stars and 24 reviews

This cleansing balm made with coconut oil will not only wipe away traces of makeup, but promises to leave your skin feeling silky. All you have to do is rub it into your skin and wash it away.

Promising review: "I really enjoyed this cleansing balm. Just a little of this really goes a long way! This removes tough makeup, especially around the eye, and leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. Definitely recommend for the price on this!" — Stephensa00
$13.74 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Fruit Smoothie enzyme face exfoliator
Rating: 4.6 stars and 28 reviews

Made with matcha extract, citrus, AHAs, and PHAs, this gentle exfoliator will refresh your skin.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this Fruit Smoothie liquid exfoliator! My skin feels lovely, smooth, soft and less oily. Its brilliant at clearing blackheads and whiteheads too. I highly recommend this product to anyone!" — RenataK
$12.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Velvet Cloud foaming facial cleanser
Rating: 4.6 stars and 226 reviews

Foam light as a cloud will gently clean your skin when using this airy cleanser. It has vitamin B3 and amino acids to also moisturize and balance your skin.

Promising review: " I absolutely loved this face wash. Made me feel so fresh and clean when I was done using it. The scent is like a sweet fruit easy to use with great ingredients I loved the foaming of this product the most and how I could feel it working." — Thomptin94
$12.97 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Clear Off reusable and washable makeup remover pads
Rating: 4.4 stars and 29 reviews

Save the planet by using these reusable makeup wipes rather than single-use options. Made from microfiber, they'll be soft on your skin while clearing away makeup.

Promising review: "I wanted something that took my make up off without using chemicals and found these pads you just add water too. I was a bit sceptical at first but they really do work and take my make up off in minutes" — CharM31
$10.98 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Everything Balm with coconut and jojoba oil
Rating: 4.6 stars and 25 reviews

You'll want this super nourishing and healing balm with you all winter to deal with the driest of skin. Chapped lips, cracked hands, or patchy dry spots will be soothed with this balm.

Promising review: "This is the only one i carry in my pouch since it works well with everything, my lips, cheeks and eyes! So handy and worthy! Stacking up on this! I love the smell and the consistency. It's spreadable too so small amount goes a long long way." — Gemmie123
$14.55 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Refresher rose water facial toner
Rating: 4.1 stars and 31 reviews

Throw this in your bag and spritz it on when your skin is feeling parched. Or spray it on after cleansing your face to open your pores to better prep for serum and lotions.

Promising review: "I like the fine mist the sprayer gives, the product itself is really hydrating and best of all: doesn't leave a sticky residue; my skin actually soaks it up" — meeerk4t
$12.73 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Bright Eye 2% niacinamide pomegranate eye gel
Rating: 4.4 stars and 210 reviews

This gel-based eye cream promises to make your under-eyes look bright and hydrated. It's filled with antioxidants and vitamin C.

Promising review: "I love this. I apply it every morning and every night. I thought it would end up leaving my under eyes feeling sticky but not at all. My skin absorbs it easily and my under eyes look noticeably brighter! It definitely makes me feel better about going out without concealer." — Tiffa
$11.97 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Fruity Almond

The Best Dossier Fragrances To Buy At Walmart

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The Most Common RSV Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Work/Life

What Happens To Your Brain And Body When You Work More Than 40 Hours A Week

Travel

11 Items Travel Experts Would Never Buy On A Trip

Relationships

If You’re Looking For Love Right Now, You’re Probably ‘Infla-Dating’

Relationships

Is ‘Stress Spillover’ Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Food & Drink

Regenerative Farming Is Buzzy Now, But It’s Nothing New For Native Americans

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Shopping

31 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Just Wants To Be Cozy At All Times

Shopping

36 Products That'll Improve How You Feel About Your Home

Shopping

Layerable Shirts For Men To Stay Cool And Cozy This Fall

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

You May Need A Knee Pillow To Sleep At Night, According To A Physical Therapist

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Wired Headphones You Don't Need To Remember To Charge

Wellness

New Study Finds A Compelling Reason To Cut Back On Drinking

Style & Beauty

Storing Your Jewelry This Common Way Will Actually Ruin It

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Food & Drink

'Quiet Quit' Thanksgiving Cooking And Order Your Entire Meal In A Box

Shopping

The Best-Rated Gifts Of Amazon's Wedding Registry Are Here

Divorce

Want To Get A Divorce? Here's What To Do First, According To Lawyers

Parenting

Is Your Kid Stalling At Bedtime? Here’s A Fix.

Food & Drink

8 Store-Bought Stuffing Mixes That Are Probably Better Than Homemade

Shopping

29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

Shopping

The Cloafer Is The Fall Footwear Trend You Should Slip On ASAP

Shopping

The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

Wellness

7 Habits That Will Drastically Improve Your Energy Levels

Shopping

My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days

Shopping

The $10 Trick That Wardrobe Stylists Use To Keep Cleavage In Place

Shopping

28 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

Parenting

8 Ways You May Be An 'Almond Mom' Without Even Knowing It

Shopping

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Food & Drink

10 Unbelievably Delicious Recipes That Topped Instagram In October

Home & Living

How To Locate Your iPhone, Even If It's Turned Off

Parenting

31 Scarily Relatable Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

Shopping

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Use At Home

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country