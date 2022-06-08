Shopping

41 Reviewer-Loved Personal Care Products That Make Life Easier

People are obsessed with these self-care items for skin, beauty and pain relief.
Emma Lord
Show yourself a little TLC with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ESARORA-Roller-Puffiness-Migraine-Products/dp/B01E8IZ4ZA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tension-relieving ice roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ESARORA-Roller-Puffiness-Migraine-Products/dp/B01E8IZ4ZA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tension-relieving ice roller</a> for the face, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Wine-Drops-Pack-Alternative/dp/B07R4BSY17/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bottle of wine drops" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Drop-Wine-Drops-Pack-Alternative/dp/B07R4BSY17/ref=cm_cr_srp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bottle of wine drops</a> that reduces hangover-causing ingredients, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heatless-Curlers-Curling-Headband-Sleeping/dp/B093RXTHG4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="heatless curling rod" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Heatless-Curlers-Curling-Headband-Sleeping/dp/B093RXTHG4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">heatless curling rod</a> for bouncy and damage-free curls and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Everlasting-Comfort-Memory-Adjustable-Removable/dp/B07995B8L1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leg pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Everlasting-Comfort-Memory-Adjustable-Removable/dp/B07995B8L1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=629a8d15e4b0b1100a64dea7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">leg pillow</a> designed to help with better spine alignment
Amazon
Show yourself a little TLC with this tension-relieving ice roller for the face, a bottle of wine drops that reduces hangover-causing ingredients, a heatless curling rod for bouncy and damage-free curls and a leg pillow designed to help with better spine alignment

Self-care is the best kind of care, and this list of skin-improving, pain relieving and all around self-loving products have all been highly rated by reviewers. Below you can shop handy acupuncture wristbands that fight nausea and motion-sickness, dissolving mouth patches designed to relieve discomfort from canker sores, a bottle of skin solution that dramatically reduces razor burn and ingrown hairs and a cooling pillow-top mattress pad that’s perfect for hot sleepers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
An exfoliating scalp massager that can help with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$6.98 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil to hydrate and relieve skin
Promising review: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
$7.69 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of painless, mint-flavored teeth whitening pens that gets results at the very first use
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
$19.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A set of two acupuncture point wristbands to help with nausea, migraines and cramps
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially car sickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
$8.59 at Amazon
5
www.instagram.com
A popular skin care oil made with vitamins and botanicals to soothe and hydrate troubled skin
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez
$8.92+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A salicylic acid-based body scrub to target rough-skin conditions like keratosis pilaris
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
$12 at Amazon
7
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug-bite suction tool that reduces itching, swelling and redness within minutes
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice and more.

Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
$9.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A gentle toning exfoliant with salicylic acid to address acne, irregular skin texture and redness
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest). And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza
$11+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that gently extracts debris and excess sebum from pores
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel

*Another* promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that hydrates cuticles and strengthens nails
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
$8.50 at Amazon
11
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A pair of moisture-wicking period underwear that can hold up to two tampons' worth of blood
These period underwear are available in sizes XS–6XL and two colors, and also come in three-packs.

Promising review: "These are WONDERFUL!! They are super comfortable, soft, have a mild compression to them, breathable, great coverage, not bulky at all, and super absorbent!! You don’t get that metallic blood scent coming through either which I was super skeptical about. So the packaging states that they recommend using these as a backup to another period product like a cup, but I tested the hell out of these babies for my entire period as the only form of protection and left my cup in its drawer. I’m in my 30s. I’m not a super-heavy bleeder but I do have fairly heavy days. For the test I used one panty per day (24 hours) and never once had a leak, wetness feel, smell, felt uncomfortable, or had bulkiness. When I rinsed them out in the sink after the 24-hour test the amount of blood was astonishing. As you rinse it there’s definitely that old-blood kind of metallic smell. Then I just washed them on the gentle cycle and air dried them. Super easy, does take a long time to air-dry though. I’ll likely buy more so that I can have daytime and nighttime sets." — Becky
$14.90 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad, ideal for hot sleepers
Available in sizes twin–California king.

Promising review: "Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
$33.91+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and a UV light sanitizer to trap household allergens and dust
Promising review: "I only wish I had found this a long time ago. I have been getting allergy shots for two years now, but still have sneezing attacks. I am blown away by how much this thing really works. I used to have tissues piled high everywhere I went from runny eyes, nose and sneezing. I always considered air purifiers as gimmicks. I have become an instant convert! This is the most amazing thing I have ever used. It is quiet, and has made an enormous difference in my life. Before this, it was impossible for me to walk out of the house with my makeup in place because I was tearing up nonstop. No more! I keep it in the room I spend all of my time during the day. I don't need it when I sleep." — Caki
$89 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of two friction-free satin pillowcases that are cool to the touch and beneficial for hair and skin
Available in 23 colors and three sizes.

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
$9.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A knee stabilizer band for both short and longterm pain relief
Promising review: "Oh my god! I have had bad knees for decades and I have tried so many braces but they're hot, they migrate down, and I have to constantly pull them up, so I just don't wear them. But my knees are so bad it's hard to walk sometimes and so I wanted to try something different and this looked really simple, and, if it didn't work I wasn't out, not much money. So I tried it and it's amazing! Instant relief. I even took it off to see if maybe my knees weren't feeling the pain and the pain came back after a moment so I know it was working. Weather really mess with them. Living in the Midwest means spring and fall transitions are awful and the extreme cold and storms wreak havoc on my knees. I shouldn't be this excited about a product but I literally carry this in my purse." — Meghan Dray
$9.34
16
The Fro Experts/Etsy
A reviewer-beloved, aloe vera–based curl refresher spray that hydrates and defines curls
The Fro Experts is a Georgia-based, Black woman–owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures. This defining spray is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, it can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n' go or as a detangler.

Promising review: "OMG and AMEN ... Seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." — Rosanna Quinones
$22.00 at Etsy
17
www.amazon.com
A nourishing cleansing balm that effectively removes make up and brightens skin without leaving any residue behind
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes Micellar Water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
$14.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A knee pillow designed to help with better spinal alignment
Promising review: "Goodbye side-sleeper back pain! I love this knee pillow. It is small and compact so it is not cumbersome like trying to place a regular pillow between the knees. The shape of the pillow allows for perfect placement between knees or upwards toward the thigh area. It does help back pain that is caused by the back not being aligned for side sleepers. The cover is removable for washing." — J. Gotsch
$26.95 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A tin of professional-grade wax beads for at-home waxing sessions
Promising review: "Best wax ever. I saw this on someone on TikTok and as a first timer I was easily impressed on how easy this was to spread and remove." — L
$22.99+ at Amazon
20
In The Forest Bath Co/Etsy
A set of migraine relief shower steamers made with rosemary, basil, and peppermint essential oils
In The Forest Bath Co. is a Colorado-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade bath and body products.

Promising review: "These shower steamers worked so well for my headaches! They don't dissolve too quickly as long as you follow the directions, they're packaged nicely, and the smell is great." — Courtney
$12 at Etsy
21
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that can help reduce any wine-related headaches the day after
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine.

Promising review: "I can finally drink wine again after years of abstinence! I used to get the most awful headache on just one glass of wine, it was so bad I just stopped drinking wine altogether, then I discovered these magic drops! I've only had them a couple of weeks but I drank red and white wine totally headache-free! I even drank half a bottle of heavy red. These drops really are magic! I love that you get two bottles as well, one can stay in your purse and one at home. Brilliant!" —shelleymab
$14.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An anti-dandruff shampoo that relieves flaking and itching and also prevents future outbreaks
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, dyed and chemically processed hair and all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff-free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." —Martin C.
$14.84 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A tension-reducing ice roller for the face that can soothe and de-puff skin
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc. Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
$18.99+ at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A luscious shea butter-based shaving cream that works well with sensitive skin
Available in seven varieties, including a sensitive skin version.

Promising review: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis
$3.78 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A pair of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower great for rough, congested skin or ingrown hairs
Available in three textures and as sets of two or three.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
$6.87 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A dual hair dryer and brush to give yourself a salon-worthy blow-out in less time than a traditional blow dryer
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time.

Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." — Sydney
$34.85 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A heatless curling rod headband that won't damage your hair like heat-powered styling tools
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair.

Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." — Mariah
$9.98 at Amazon
28
Amazon
A weekly pill tray designed with push-through silicone lids for easy organization
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing that will be helpful for users with dexterity issues.

Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
$37.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A skin solution that can help address painful razor bumps and ingrown hairs
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
$17.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A set of three dermaplaning razors to get rid of peach fuzz while also exfoliating skin
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
$5.67 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A stick of anti-chafing balm to reduce friction-related discomfort
Promising review: "This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL
$8.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A two pack of silicone facial brushes for applying masks and other skin care products
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — Caterina
$4.39 at Amazon
33
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A 24-pack of vegan pimple patches that can reduce the appearance of zits and help them heal faster
Good Light is a AAPI- and LGBTQIA-owned brand based in Brooklyn that specializes in vegan and cruelty-free personal care products.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, dealing with a *quite* uninvited chin breakout. Enter these pimple patches — anytime I've had a zit like this, I've been able to use a Good Light pimple patch to draw out most of the fluids overnight. They're made clear and are super subtle when they're on your face, so I've also worn them walking out during the day. I've found them to be quite effective at reducing pimple size and redness and helping knock out my occasional breakouts, and they're super gentle on the skin, too. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a great spot treatment!" — Emma Lord, Buzzfeed
$8.50+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A skin-repairing moisturizer cream that strengthens skin's barrier to help maintain moisture
Promising review: "I got this after watching a skincare TikTok. At first I didn't think much of it. Now it's one of my favorite products. It's great for my sensitive skin. It moisturizes well and it really restored my skin's barrier layer. I love it! This made me a huge believer in my skincare TikTok guy. After years of buying expensive skincare from Sephora I am a total convert to great quality yet affordable Korean skincare products. I have seen my skin change over the last few weeks. Etude House is amazing. Get it!" — Jill C Peterson
$18.99 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm with SPF 25 to heal dry, cracked lips
Available in six flavors and in packs of three.

Promising review: "So I have been a loyal EOS fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha
$8 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
Two bottles of a non-burning oral rinse that fights bad breath for 24 hours
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
$15.34 at Amazon
37
Amazon
A clinical strength anti-perspirant perfect that is unscented and works well with sensitive skin
Promising review: "I recently developed a serious reaction to antiperspirants. My underarms would break out in a horrible, painful red rash. So I tried different 'natural deodorants.' They did not break out my underarms, but they didn't really work! So I tried Vanicream after reading several reviews. IT WORKS!! My underarms don't break out, and it works as well as any antiperspirant/deodorant on the market. After my first order, I ordered two more. Couldn't be more relieved and happy to find this product!!" — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A box of six dissolving menthol canker sore patches that relieve sore discomfort while they heal
Promising review: "Finally, relief! Canker sores are tiny, yet extremely painful, especially when chewing! I had one below one of my molars. It was hell to chew, so I ordered these. I followed the instructions, which tell you to dry the sore first and hold the tablet there for 20 seconds. Amazingly, it sticks and stays for the full 12 hours (for me it was more like 14 hours). It doesn't slide off at all, even when chewing breakfast the next morning. Even brushing my teeth, it stayed. Once it was fully dissolved I could tell it helped because the pain was greatly reduced (still slight discomfort, but not pain like before). I highly recommend these for speeding up the healing process and for helping with the pain." — Sally
$12.22 at Amazon
39
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An easy-to-blend and streak-free blush gel that looks completely natural on the skin
Available in six shades.

Promising review: "LOVE this cream blush! Goes on smoothly and looks completely natural and I am in my 60s! WOW! WOW! WOW! I am amazed with this little tube! And the price cannot be beaten! Thank you!!!" — Renee A. Parker
$5.98 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A multi-use pill splitter that can also grind and store pills
Promising review: "I can't swallow pills (effects of GERD) so pill crushing has been a mess and a pain. This little gadget is quick, easy and keeps the process tidy. Made of sturdy plastic, it's lightweight and compact and does the job beautifully! Highly recommend!" — Stephanie
$9.42 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
A pair of compression gloves that can help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
Available in three sizes.

Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them. I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" — BritMcConnell
$16.97 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
Tea tree essential oil that can be used for anything from relaxation to reducing redness on inflammation
Reviewers claim that his essential oil can help cleanse buildup on scalps, prevent dryness, strengthen their nail beds, and just generally promote relaxation. It's available in eight varieties.

Promising review: "I used this to soften my callused skin on my foot. It helped a lot to give me pain relief and to help reduce the callused skin. I also use it on toe nails and rough skin on skin. You do have to get used to the tea tree smell. But I now find the smell therapeutic and it quickly dissipates. Excellent quality!" —JJH
$9.95 at Amazon
A cooling throw blanket you don't have to just curl up in bed with

18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Nights Sleep

Popular in the Community

shoppingMakeupskin care self care

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat If You’re Hungry In The Middle Of The Night

Home & Living

This Hit Sports Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Men, Here’s How To Solve All Your Summer Chafing Issues

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Food & Drink

The Best Milk And Worst Kinds Of Milk For Lattes, According To Baristas

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who've Been There

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here's What You Need To Know

Wellness

25 Tweets About Explaining Our Coughs In The Age Of COVID

Shopping

You'll Thank Yourself A Bunch For Packing These 37 Travel Products

Home & Living

This New Action Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

Rainbow Face Masks, Handmade Anklets And More Colorful Accessories For Pride

Shopping

Summer Car Essentials That'll Help Beat The Heat

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Shopping

14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Work/Life

This Woman's Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef's Technique Is The Best?

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Shopping

Support The Queer Community By Shopping These LGBTQ-Owned Brands

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Home & Living

15 Funny TikToks That Show Cats Being Agents Of Chaos

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot