Self-care is the best kind of care, and this list of skin-improving, pain relieving and all around self-loving products have all been highly rated by reviewers. Below you can shop handy acupuncture wristbands that fight nausea and motion-sickness, dissolving mouth patches designed to relieve discomfort from canker sores, a bottle of skin solution that dramatically reduces razor burn and ingrown hairs and a cooling pillow-top mattress pad that’s perfect for hot sleepers.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
An exfoliating scalp massager that can help with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness
2
A sunburn soother made with aloe and coconut oil to hydrate and relieve skin
3
A two-pack of painless, mint-flavored teeth whitening pens that gets results at the very first use
4
A set of two acupuncture point wristbands to help with nausea, migraines and cramps
5
A popular skin care oil made with vitamins and botanicals to soothe and hydrate troubled skin
6
A salicylic acid-based body scrub to target rough-skin conditions like keratosis pilaris
7
A bug-bite suction tool that reduces itching, swelling and redness within minutes
8
A gentle toning exfoliant with salicylic acid to address acne, irregular skin texture and redness
9
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that gently extracts debris and excess sebum from pores
10
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that hydrates cuticles and strengthens nails
11
A pair of moisture-wicking period underwear that can hold up to two tampons' worth of blood
12
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad, ideal for hot sleepers
13
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and a UV light sanitizer to trap household allergens and dust
14
A set of two friction-free satin pillowcases that are cool to the touch and beneficial for hair and skin
15
A knee stabilizer band for both short and longterm pain relief
16
A reviewer-beloved, aloe vera–based curl refresher spray that hydrates and defines curls
17
A nourishing cleansing balm that effectively removes make up and brightens skin without leaving any residue behind
18
A knee pillow designed to help with better spinal alignment
19
A tin of professional-grade wax beads for at-home waxing sessions
20
A set of migraine relief shower steamers made with rosemary, basil, and peppermint essential oils
21
A natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that can help reduce any wine-related headaches the day after
22
An anti-dandruff shampoo that relieves flaking and itching and also prevents future outbreaks
23
A tension-reducing ice roller for the face that can soothe and de-puff skin
24
A luscious shea butter-based shaving cream that works well with sensitive skin
25
A pair of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower great for rough, congested skin or ingrown hairs
26
A dual hair dryer and brush to give yourself a salon-worthy blow-out in less time than a traditional blow dryer
27
A heatless curling rod headband that won't damage your hair like heat-powered styling tools
28
A weekly pill tray designed with push-through silicone lids for easy organization
29
A skin solution that can help address painful razor bumps and ingrown hairs
30
A set of three dermaplaning razors to get rid of peach fuzz while also exfoliating skin
31
A stick of anti-chafing balm to reduce friction-related discomfort
32
A two pack of silicone facial brushes for applying masks and other skin care products
33
A 24-pack of vegan pimple patches that can reduce the appearance of zits and help them heal faster
34
A skin-repairing moisturizer cream that strengthens skin's barrier to help maintain moisture
35
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm with SPF 25 to heal dry, cracked lips
36
Two bottles of a non-burning oral rinse that fights bad breath for 24 hours
37
A clinical strength anti-perspirant perfect that is unscented and works well with sensitive skin
38
A box of six dissolving menthol canker sore patches that relieve sore discomfort while they heal
39
An easy-to-blend and streak-free blush gel that looks completely natural on the skin
40
A multi-use pill splitter that can also grind and store pills
41
A pair of compression gloves that can help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
42
Tea tree essential oil that can be used for anything from relaxation to reducing redness on inflammation