Self-care is the best kind of care, and this list of skin-improving, pain relieving and all around self-loving products have all been highly rated by reviewers. Below you can shop handy acupuncture wristbands that fight nausea and motion-sickness, dissolving mouth patches designed to relieve discomfort from canker sores, a bottle of skin solution that dramatically reduces razor burn and ingrown hairs and a cooling pillow-top mattress pad that’s perfect for hot sleepers.