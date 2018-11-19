The Tried-And-True Skin Care Gifts Our Editors Can't Live Without

Skinceuticals C E Ferulic

Skinceuticals

"I have recommended this in previous gift guides, and I just can’t leave it out of this one in good conscience. I’m 36, so I’m trying my best to avoid the effects of sun and gravity without Botox or fillers, but I also had a malignant melanoma when I was 26 so I listened when my dermatologist recommended this product to protect my skin against the elements. Thank god I listened, because it has made the biggest difference of any single product I’ve ever used. I’ve made the mistake of trying some different, more affordable, vitamin C serums, with terrible results. Damn it if this Skinceuticals vial doesn’t cost me an arm and a leg, but I think it’ll be worth it every time I get the all-clear at my annual skin cancer checkup." — Kristen Aiken, senior editor, Food and Style //