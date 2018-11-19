The Tried-And-True Skin Care Gifts Our Editors Can't Live Without

Being a beauty editor means trying a lot of different skin care products, all in hopes of finding the best things to recommend to you, our readers.
Each year, we go through plenty of serums, creams, masks and more to find our favorites ― the products that come out at the front of the pack and find a comfortable place in our #topshelfie.
Just in time for the holiday season, our editors have put together a list of skin care products ― both new finds and old faithfuls ― we just can’t live without. They would make great gifts, especially for the skin care-obsessed friends (or moms or cousins or brothers) on your list. Or, you know, you could gift them to yourself.
Whatever the case, we’ll say this: If we were lucky enough to unwrap any of the products below during the holidays season ― *hint, hint* ― we’d be happy.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.