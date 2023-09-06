I'm Honestly Floored At What This Product Is Doing For My Aging Lips

“Love this product. The day it arrived I used it twice, at noon and before bed. When I woke up in the morning I did a double take in the mirror. My 46 year old lips were reminded me of the 18 year old lips in my senior pictures! They were more defined on the edges, and a bit more plump. The results after one night were amazing!” — Julie at Dermstore

“I have a pretty epic lip balm graveyard in my beauty cabinet so I was not expecting much from this, but it knocked my socks off! It’s so good. Very thick and sticky, but that helps it stay on all night. I just wipe off the residue in the morning and my lips look amazing. I have not had a single skin flake since I started using this. I also love the smell, which is very delicate. Will definitely repurchase.” — Anonymous at Dermstore

“There are tons of lip moisturizers and masks and I’ve tried many of them. They essentially have the same end result...temporary hydration of the lips. None of them have ever really wowed me until I tried Revision! What makes it different? It adheres to the lips unlike any product that I’ve ever tried. I apply it at bedtime and it is STILL there in the morning! That kind of adherence means that the active ingredients make contact with the lips longer so they can work their magic. My lips are hydrated and plumped all day long with just a night time application so it’s very cost effective as well.” — Laura at Dermstore

“It actually works! My Dermatologist recommended this to me. Results are noticeable some in the beginning but with daily use (throughout the day) my lips are fuller, less wrinkles! (age 46)” — Amy Gragg at Amazon

“I am embarrassed to say how many of these tubes I’ve purchased since first using it after lip injections in August. There is absolutely nothing that comes close in both appearance and function. It stays on for hours and my lips are plump, hydrated and regaining their natural healthy tone and texture. My only complaint is that there isn’t a punch card because I will be buried in this lip treatment.” — Jessica at Dermstore

“I’ve tried so many lip masks. Laneige, Tatcha, First Aid Beauty (was amazing and now discontinued), Bite, Fresh, Ole Henricksen, Kiehl’s (tastes and smells fantastic, lasts on lips for 4 minutes)…Tarte, Buxom, Dior, was a Burt’s Bees fan for a decade. BB is nice and keeps the moisture in, but no active ingredients to nourish. Revision is serious business... I travel for work, am on planes and changing climates weekly. My lips are soft and nourished. I’m over 50, and no lip lines. **Can’t recommend strongly enough. 10/10**” — Kimberly S at Amazon

“Didn’t want to love this product due to the price point but it really works. Gives me a plump lip filler look when left on overnight. Definitely prefer this to the laneige lip mask. It does have a sticky/tacky feel so best to use overnight vs during the day.” — Lindsey at Dermstore