26 Skincare Products People Over 30 Heartily Recommend

If you never bothered with skincare before but are ready to start taking it seriously, here's what your peers are using.
Jenae Sitzes
Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers, First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub, an exfoliating foot peel mask and Blume Meltdown acne oil.
1
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant to help remove blackheads, reduce the appearance of pores and soothe redness
It exfoliates dead skill cells on your face to leave it ultra-smooth, and it's gentle enough for daily use!

Promising review: "Literally the only thing that has worked on my acne-prone skin in my 30s. I have had more acne flareups in my 30s and post-babies than I did as a teenager. It’s never been bad enough to need Accutane but bad enough that it was noticeable and somewhat constant. Tried several products from my dermatologist and finally tried this and my skin is FINALLY under control. My pores are smaller, my skin is smoother and it just feels cleaner and tighter overall. Highly highly recommend!" — M. Schanz
$13+ at Amazon
2
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for dry, sensitive skin
Promising review: "I have been using six different products from Cosrx and they never fail to deliver. I have a dry/sensitive skin type and this product was a great addition to my skincare routine, it keeps my skin very well hydrated all day, I like that it is not scented. I apply it after using a toner and/or vitamin C serum and let it sit on my skin for at least five minutes before applying moisturizer. I'm in my mid-30s. After a week of using it I have definitely seen an improvement with my fine lines, and my skin is also smoother. I highly recommend this product." — Jo
$16 at Amazon
3
A trio of serums for you to incorporate three powerhouse ingredients: retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
Together, they'll help brighten and plump skin and reduce fine lines. Be sure to follow the brand's instructions on how to use these together!

Promising review: "I'm in my mid-30s and realized it was time to step up my skincare game. I always looked younger than my age, but recently that's worn off a bit and makeup remover wipes and argan oil at night weren't cutting it. I happened across this trio and, for the price, thought I'd give it a try. My skin feels AMAZING!!! This trio is worth every penny. I don't even feel like I have to wear makeup all the time anymore and when I do, it goes on so much smoother. This is definitely going to be part of my routine for years to come!" — Caitlin
$29.99 at Amazon
4
A polar bear-shaped hydrating eye balm to bring cooling relief to dark, puffy undereyes
This K-beauty essential contains Icelandic glacial water that nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier as well as minimizes the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet.

Promising review: "This hydrating eye stick does wonders for my puffy eyes in the morning. It smells amazing and it glides on so smooth my husband even started to use it. We’re in our mid-30s now and need all the help we can get and I would absolutely recommend this product. I have purchased it a number of times now." — Alexis Rheanna
$9.99 at Amazon
5
Blume's Meltdown acne oil, a skincare holy grail for its gentle, effective acne-fighting formula
It not only works to reduce acne but also helps fade acne scars, calm redness and prevent future breakouts. Use it for spot treatments or mix it with your moisturizer for all-over coverage! Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil in action.

Promising review: "I have had adult acne for 15 years. Painful cystic acne. Major redness and melasma. I’ve been embarrassed of my skin for as long as I can remember, spending a small fortune on various serums, creams, spot treatments, washes. Nothing worked. I would spend so much of my day applying layers of foundation and concealer because I was mortified of my skin. I’m turning 38 and was just too dang old to be dealing with this nonsense. I found Blume Meltdown Oil on a FB ad. My pores that were so big and prominent and shrinking daily. Pesky blackheads are virtually gone, the redness on my face is calmed drastically, and my huge, painful, cystic acne on my forehead, cheeks, chin and neck are G-O-N-E. Even the wrinkles on the sides of my eyes (crows feet) are practically gone, and I used to have serious, deep grooves in my forehead and now they are subtle lines. It’s wild." — J&V
$27.95 at Amazon
6
A 36-pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to keep any unexpected zits from ruining your plans
Stick one on before bed or during the day. Either way, it'll get to work drawing out all that nasty gunk clogging your pores, leaving you with noticeably flatter skin in 6–8 hours. It'll prevent any picking at the area too!

Promising review: "These are fantastic. I’m 39 and still occasionally get pimples — where were these when I was a teenager!?!? Put one on before bed and the redness, tenderness, and swelling is gone in the morning. Removal is not painful like a bandaid. Definitely recommend." — Rhile77
$11.97 at Amazon
7
Or colorful star-shaped patches, because why should teens have all the fun things?
These'll keep you from picking and work to reduce redness and swelling while also letting you rock cute little stars on your face, because life's too short to care what others think.

Promising reviews: "I’m 32 and occasionally break out. It definitely sucks out pimple gunk without having to pop them and it reduces redness. It doesn’t always work in one night, sometimes it takes a few nights of sleeping with them on, but they do work well enough for me to keep using them." — Whamshell

"Me and my fiance are both in our 40s, but still get a zit on occasion🤷‍♂️. So, we tried them and both of us were astonished by the results. It doesn't magically disappear zits lol, but it does reduce the size of them as well as drying them out over night. Great product for a reasonable price." — Ctown
$26.99 at Amazon
8
Cult-favorite Bio-Oil that's ultra-effective at fading scars and stretch marks
It's packed with vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender and other natural oils for anti-inflammatory and skin-smoothing benefits.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord uses this regularly: "FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."

Promising review: "I love this stuff!I love how it makes my skin look and feel. I initially purchased this to even out my skin tone and help with stretch marks on my chest. Now I primarily use it as a nighttime moisture on my face, neck, and chest and twice daily on rough areas like my knees and elbows which it has helped tremendously. I also use it under my makeup and sometimes mix a few drops with my BB cream or foundation for a dewy look. I would seriously bathe in this stuff if I could! I've got my coworker and acne-prone boyfriend using it too. ABOUT ME: Mid-30s with normal to combination skin." — PB Hunny
$9.95+ at Amazon
9
An oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses on the heels of your feet
You can use it on dry or wet skin!

Promising review: "Oh. My. GOODNESS. Literally buy this right now. Like right now. I don’t have cracked feet. I’m a 30-year-old, my heels and feet just get really dry from time to time. I had a file that I bought at Target, and it snapped while using it. I went online and read the reviews, purchased it and got it today. This thing is a GAME CHANGER. It literally shreds the dead skin off effortlessly and I had to sweep my floor because there was so much dead skin that came off. I can’t stop touching my feet. I love this thing. You also can use it when your feet are dry if you want to, which is what I did. I’m so excited to use this product whenever I need it now. You won’t regret it!!!!" — jmatthews
$9.99 at Amazon
10
And a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment
Sit somewhere where you can be comfy for about an hour, wrap these masks around your feet then watch your feet peel over the next week or two, revealing new, ultra-soft skin below! It's disgusting, but oh-so satisfying. It's suggested that after you use the peel, you soak your feet in warm water for 10 minutes once a day for optimal results.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! My second time around purchasing it. I’m a male in my 30s and my feet are taking constant abuse from my line of work. My feet were just beat up. Constantly itching. The product didn’t quite fit my large foot but I improvised. By next day it started working its magic. Next few days it was like day and night. It’s an amazing product. I’m usually a skeptic but I recommend this to everyone." — John Van Nguyen
$14.49+ at Amazon
11
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser body scrub to decongest skin and whisk away dry, rough bumps
It'll help your "strawberry" or "chicken" skin (as keratosis pilaris is sometimes called) feel and look much smoother. It's also cruelty-free and vegan.

Promising review: "I’ve only used this scrub three times and I’ve already noticed a huge improvement. I wish I had taken a before photo. I’ve had KP since 6th grade (I’m 30 now). Some doctors told me I just needed sun, some told me it will go away as I get older, all of them insisted that it’s harmless; but, it’s not. It’s hard not to be comfortable in your skin. I don’t think I’ll ever be 100% free of any bumps or discoloration, but I’m so happy with the improvement I’ve seen so far, and I hope everyone has the same reaction to this product because it’s a huge relief." — Rebecca
$12 at Amazon
12
Plus, a Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your life
It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath. Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs and the rest of your body are fair game!

My former colleague Jasmin Sandal vouches for this mitt: "I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my early-30s skin from dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin... paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet.

"Is it gross to see a week's worth of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so-satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant, you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!"
$8.99 at Amazon
13
Live Tinted Hueguard, a lightweight moisturizing sunscreen that won't leave a white cast on your face
This mineral sunscreen offers SPF 30 and works for all skin tones to leave the face with a beautiful dewy glow!It's formulated with 18% zinc oxide (a mineral ingredient that works as a skin protectant and is an FDA-approved sunscreen component that reflects harmful UVs). Plus, it's clean, vegan, cruelty- and fragrance- free and reef safe!

Jasmin says, "I've recently introduced this gem into my skincare routine, and — holy cow — I'm not sure why it took me so long to give it a whirl. Hueguard injects a literal ray of liquid sunshine into my daily regimen because, gold. And it really, truly, leaves zero white cast on my face — plus there's no pilling, either! It blends seamlessly with my complexion, feels ultra hydrating (which is key for my early-30s skin), and is the perfect base layer for makeup."
$34 at Amazon$34 at Ulta$34 at Live Tinted
14
A Revlon volcanic face roller to keep excess oil at boy and absorb shine
It works without messing up your makeup or requiring you to pack on more powder. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this clever roller might just be your new holy grail. It's also reusable — just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap or cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

Promising review: "Oily skin? BUY NOW! I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" — Wow
$9.05 at Amazon
15
CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which is super gentle and doesn't strip your skin of its moisture
It's also non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

Promising review: "This was recommended to me by a dermatologist friend with beautiful skin. She uses CeraVe cleanser once in the morning, once at night, with the regular CeraVe lotion, and I was so jealous of her skin and tired of buying expensive junk that promises the moon, so I figured I'd give it a shot. I'm very glad I did! Full disclosure: I'm in my 30s with combination skin, blotchiness issues, occasional spots of acne, and deal with psoriasis on my face. This cleanser/lotion combo works beautifully. My skin is cleansed and refreshed, looks great, and never feels dry. It feels great to wash my face, too, not like I'm doing a chemical peel or scrubbing a layer of skin off. This is the One." — E. Giffen
$15.48 at Amazon
16
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, the makeup remover to end all makeup removers
With a simple list of 10 (!) ingredients, this stuff gets your face SO clean with just a pea-sized amount that transforms into a silky oil in your fingers. It also helps reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots, refines texture and brightens the skin. You'll never look twice at a disposable wipe again.

Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because of TikTok. I was not expecting to like it, I figured it was like all the other cleansing balms I've tried...oh boy was I WRONG! This cleanser is so perfect. I don't need a second cleanser, I don't need to remove it with a cloth. It works so well on its own. Like it blew me away, it is perfect for my skin type. I have dehydrated, acne prone, premature aging 33-year-old skin. It leaves my skin feeling smooth, but I always follow up with my moisturizer." — Cami
$14.99 at Amazon
17
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer, your ally in the battle against dry skin
This fragrance-free moisturizer helps repair your skin barrier and provides deep hydration for up to 48 hours. Bonus: It's available with SPF 30!

Promising review: "I have been wearing this every day for weeks and loved it so much I bought another for when my first runs out. The SPF coverage is excellent and I have yet to be burned (as long as I reapply periodically if I'm out in the sun all day). It quickly absorbs into my skin and doesn't leave any white tint. I typically use it on my face and chest/top of shoulders, but if it came in large bottles I would use it for my entire body. I am particularly fond of this because I do have sensitive/hormonal skin with regular acne since my early teens (currently 31-years-old and 8 months pregnant as well) and it has not caused any breakouts. 10/10 would recommend!" — Sidney
$22.99 at Amazon
18
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream to repair dry, cracked hands while locking in moisture
It can also help with eczema flareups on your hands. If your hands are severely dry and cracked, some mild stinging is normal when you first apply this cream as it penetrates your skin, but this should subside shortly (don't keep using if it continues!).

Promising review: "I have used countless hand creams. I keep cream in my hand bag, in my car, in my coat pocket and in nearly every room in the house. Since moving to Chicago my hands have been suffering severely from dry cracked skin to the point of bleeding. I'm in my 30s with the hands of an 80-year-old! THIS HAND CREAM IS THE BEST I HAVE EVER USED AND THE ONLY HAND CREAM ANYONE NEEDS FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE!!! One application alone gives tremendous relief, two applications and you forget your hands were ever dry. A small amount goes a long way. It absorbs immediately, it's light and non-greasy." — RS
$9.49 at Amazon
19
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay to draw impurities out of skin and even buildup out of hair
Made of 100% natural calcium bentonite (a type of volcanic ash) clay, this cult-fave mask is great for people with oily skin and hyperpigmentation. Combine the powder with apple cider vinegar for the best results!

Promising reviews: "I’m someone who deals with hormonal acne, black heads, milia, etc. When I say I used this mask once and was blown away! I’ve dealt with blackheads around my lips for years and they were gone after a 20-minute mask! I could cry! I can’t wait to see what repeated use will give me. My skin texture has historically been terrible in my 20s and now 30s and it’s silky smooth and already calming down!" — The Clarks
$14.95 at Amazon
20
A Briotech spray for soothing rashes, sunburns, rosacea, eczema and other skin irritations
Its secret is hypochlorous acid, an ingredient found naturally in our white blood cells that helps soothe inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier. By the way, people also love this for helping heal piercings.

Promising reviews: "I developed hormone-induced perioral dermatitis on my face for the second time in my 30s. It does not go away or improve w/o intervention. Unlike the first time, I didn’t want to use a topical steroid because I’m currently breastfeeding a newborn, so I decided to give this a try. It improved my symptoms after a couple of weeks of daily once or twice use and by the fourth week the dermatitis was completely cleared! Holy grail skincare product." — Lydia

"Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture! It's also so refreshing and gives a lil' glow. So in love!" — BK
$16.99 at Amazon
21
A Foreo Luna Mini 2 that'll remove makeup, deeply cleanse and massage your face all at the same time
Promising review: "I bought this from Sephora in 2016 and still love it. I use it in the mornings and it’s kept my 36-year-old sensitive skin skin soft and helped *gently* exfoliate. I definitely start to notice a difference if I stop using it for a few days. I noticed the reviews that it stopped working after less than a year, so I thought I should write in for anyone on the fence about purchasing. Yes, it’s expensive, but for me it’s been worth the cost based on use." — Christine McGrath
$83.40+ at Amazon
22
Eve Hansen hydrating hyaluronic acid serum to hydrate and make skin glow
Reviewers compare this to the coveted TNS Recovery Complex serum that's — prepare yourself — over $200 for a 1-ounce bottle. This budget-friendly alternative offers similar benefits: It deeply moisturizes, reduces under-eye puffiness and dark circles, smooths fine lines, boosts overall hydration and creates a radiant glow.

Promising reviews: "This is not a review that states, 'I got results overnight.' My review is from using hyaluronic acid serum every day, twice a day, for the past 3 years. My aesthetician recommended it, because I have large pores and some sun spots, which have gotten less over time. It may be just genetics, but at 39 I don’t have any wrinkles yet [see picture, above]. There is a lot of research that states hyaluronic acid, when used consistently, can have great results." — soniafwny

"So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" — nana bendick
$27.98 at Amazon
23
Disposable face towels that are 100% biobased (unlike regular disposable makeup wipes)
These are fragrance- and chemical-free, so they're gentle on even sensitive skin and can help with stubborn acne. They're 100% USDA-certified biobased, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials.

Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" — Jaclyn O

"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3-4 days, which is 6-8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." — Dami
$17.95 at Amazon
24
A cuticle oil if you've nearly given up on your poor shredded cuticles and peeling nails
Made with jojoba oil, almond oil and vitamin E, this ultra-popular conditioning treatment not only heals and smoothens cuticles but also strengthens nails. With a little persistence, it'll have you doing a double take in wonder at your new model-worthy hands like, "Are these mine?"

Promising review: "Y’all. I’m 36. Since I was a teenager my cuticles have been dry, peeling, cracked, bloody. I’ve tried everything, every product, including sleeping with gloves on. 😂 THIS product is the ONLY thing that has ever made a lick of difference. I haven’t had a single hangnail since!" — Jacob Lee
$9.90 at Amazon
25
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution, a popular at-home peel
It's designed to resurface skin, exfoliate dead cells, unclog pores and boost surface turnover so you're left with noticeably smoother, more radiant skin. Some reviewers say it's hard to justify the cost of Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial when the ingredients here are so similar and, in many people's experiences, provide the same effects.

This solution uses a mixture of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid. The first two are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that exfoliate the skin's outer layer while the last one, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), reduces pore congestion.

Promising reviews: "I woke up to smoother, brighter skin after the first use! I was skeptical because of all the Instagram hype of the 'blood' face peel, but I figured, why not. I am 37 years young and I have hormonal acne around my jawline, which leaves hyperpigmentation marks. I struggle with the marks and uneven texture. One use last night, and this morning a major difference. This is not a magic eraser or a magic wand... I know I’ll have to use this once a week along with my normal rigorous routine to combat my hormones. Try it. You don’t be disappointed!" — EML2282

"This is my new favorite peel product! In 10 minutes, my skin looked glowy and smooth, and felt soft and even. There was zero irritation, just healthy, happy skin. Babyfacial works, but always left my skin red, extra oily, and hot to the touch. Not this product though! Not to mention it literally costs less than 10% of what Babyfacial costs." — ClaireEB
$9.50 at Sephora
26
A brightening facial scrub that'll leave your skin soft and glowy while de-gunking your pores
I've been using the Acure Brightening Facial Scrub for months, and it's now my go-to exfoliator. I use it a couple of times a week in the shower, and it leaves my skin so soft and smooth. The scrub itself also hasn't been irritating to my dry, sensitive skin. Without regular exfoliation, the dead skin cells on top of your skin can actually prevent your serums, moisturizers and other products from sinking in as well, and I definitely noticed that after using this exfoliator, my post-shower Cerave cream seemed much more effective, keeping my skin moisturized for much longer.

Promising review: "Oddly enough, I never had acne as a teenager but now, in my 30s it has been one huge struggle. I’ve tried everything from prescription to drug store and everything in between with zero luck. With no expectations I grabbed this and started using it every night. By day four I was noticing my acne diminishing, my skin looking brighter and super soft. By day nine, a small brown aging spot I’ve had for months was almost gone. Two weeks in and my skin has NEVER looked better! This is a gentle exfoliating cleanser that doesn’t agitate my sensitive skin and is safe for daily use." — William Lawrence
$9.97 at Amazon

