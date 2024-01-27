26 Skincare Products People Over 30 Heartily Recommend

Popular items from this list:
Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant to help remove blackheads, reduce the appearance of pores and soothe redness
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for dry, sensitive skin
A trio of serums for you to incorporate three powerhouse ingredients: retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
A polar bear-shaped hydrating eye balm to bring cooling relief to dark, puffy undereyes
Blume's Meltdown acne oil, a skincare holy grail for its gentle, effective acne-fighting formula
A 36-pack of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to keep any unexpected zits from ruining your plans
Or colorful star-shaped patches, because why should teens have all the fun things?
Cult-favorite Bio-Oil that's ultra-effective at fading scars and stretch marks
An oddly satisfying foot file to gently remove dead skin buildup and calluses on the heels of your feet
And a foot peel mask that conditions and repairs dry, flaky feet with an all-over treatment
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser body scrub to decongest skin and whisk away dry, rough bumps
Plus, a Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your life
Live Tinted Hueguard, a lightweight moisturizing sunscreen that won't leave a white cast on your face
A Revlon volcanic face roller to keep excess oil at boy and absorb shine
CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser, which is super gentle and doesn't strip your skin of its moisture
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm, the makeup remover to end all makeup removers
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer, your ally in the battle against dry skin
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream to repair dry, cracked hands while locking in moisture
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay to draw impurities out of skin and even buildup out of hair
A Briotech spray for soothing rashes, sunburns, rosacea, eczema and other skin irritations
A Foreo Luna Mini 2 that'll remove makeup, deeply cleanse and massage your face all at the same time
Eve Hansen hydrating hyaluronic acid serum to hydrate and make skin glow
Disposable face towels that are 100% biobased (unlike regular disposable makeup wipes)
A cuticle oil if you've nearly given up on your poor shredded cuticles and peeling nails
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution, a popular at-home peel
A brightening facial scrub that'll leave your skin soft and glowy while de-gunking your pores