26 Skin Care Products For Those Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Solutions

Popular items on this list include:
- A hydrating and firming under eye cream
- An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
- CeraVe’s hydrating and non-foaming cream cleanser
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A cooling and hydrating eye stick
2
A brighting, firming and de-puffing eye cream
3
An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Advertisement
4
A scar-reducing skin care oil
5
A bump-erasing and skin-smoothing body scrub
6
A skin-brightening and scar-reducing kojic acid soap
Advertisement
7
A gentle and hydrating cream cleanser
8
A delicious-smelling and skin-firming Bum Bum cream
9
A boob polish to firm and tighten
Advertisement
10
An octopus-shaped scrub stick to remove whiteheads and blackheads
11
A pack of 36 blemish-healing hydrocolloid patches
12
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
Advertisement
13
La Roche-Posay's acne-friendly sunscreen with SPF60 protection
14
A prescription-strength retinoid gel for acne
15
An anti-bacterial pillow mist
Advertisement
16
A microdermabrasion exfoliation mitt
17
A callus-removing foot file
18
A professional callus-remover gel
Advertisement
19
Two pairs of skin-peeling foot masks
20
A nourishing acne-healing oil
21
A piercing-caused keloid scar-reducer
Advertisement
22
A heated gua sha stone
23
A shampoo scalp massager and exfoliator
24
A detoxifying butt mask
Advertisement
25
A relaxing and de-puffing ice roller
26
A nano facial steamer