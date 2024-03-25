ShoppingBeautyskincare

26 Skin Care Products For Those Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Solutions

Be it acne on your backside or keloid scars, there's a beauty solution in here for you.
Rachelle Yang
La Roche-Posay clear skin sunscreen, a nano facial steamer and an acai breast treatment.

A cooling and hydrating eye stick
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.

Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." — HeartsUnfold
$9.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A brighting, firming and de-puffing eye cream
Promising review: "Seriously, try this eye cream! Holy grail status. I don’t think I’ve ever left a review on Amazon before. This eye cream is THAT good. I was a makeup artist for years. I’ve been using an eye cream daily since I was 19 (over a decade), so have tried lots of brands, and this stuff is phenomenal! It’s now become my go-to cream for my face, eyes, neck, AND décolletage.My skin veers towards dry and I haven’t found a face cream I like as much as this that isn’t $75, so I just use it all over. The jar is big enough for that and a little goes a LONG way. Use this cream twice a day for the eyes — in the morning under the eye and before bed under the eye and also on the eye lid up to the brow bone — and you will fall in love, too." — L.R.
$14.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!

Promising review: "As I have oily skin that typically gets worse in the warm weather, I usually buy blotting papers to remove excess oil in my T-zone. Those work fine, but THIS product is absolutely ingenious! Not only does it work beautifully without disturbing my makeup, it’s reusable, easy to clean, and most importantly to me, it is so much more eco-friendly!I highly recommend this to all my oily-skinned beauties out there!" — GodivaRn
$6.82 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A scar-reducing skin care oil
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." — sarah_baerah

Get it from Amazon for $9.95
$9.95 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bump-erasing and skin-smoothing body scrub
Promising review: "Holy grail for KP arms and strawberry legs. I have tried EVERYTHING on my KP in the last 30 years, and nothing has ever worked this well and this easily. I use it two or three times a week in the shower and finish with a light moisturizer when I get out. And that's all it took to completely change my skin to silky smooth! I would pay $100 for a tube of this — it would be worth it to me. Total Holy Grail status." — Houston Mommy
$12+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A skin-brightening and scar-reducing kojic acid soap
This includes two bars of soap.

Promising review: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." — BATHUSI LOBAKA
$14.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A gentle and hydrating cream cleanser
Promising reviews: "Doesn’t dry my skin out at all! I can totally feel a difference in how my skin feels when I use this compared to other washes. I have super sensitive eczema ridden skin, and my eczema is especially flared up around my eyes and this doesn’t burn them or irritate them at all! I also struggle with acne and this has helped me with that as well! I wish I would’ve found this sooner!!" — Bridget Z.
$18.39 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A delicious-smelling and skin-firming Bum Bum cream
Caffeine is an antioxidant that can brighten skin complexion and temporarily reduce stretch marks and cellulite appearance, if that's something you want to do. Read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, as the current, the mini lotion stays in my purse." — Elizabeth
$22+ at Amazon
9
Ulta
A boob polish to firm and tighten
Promising review: "I love the color, smell, and consistency! I definitely notice a difference. My skin is soooo soft and glowy!" — Dianna c.
$31.90 at Ulta
10
www.amazon.com
An octopus-shaped scrub stick to remove whiteheads and blackheads
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" — Diane Delfino
$11.88 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A pack of 36 blemish-healing hydrocolloid patches
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of the popular Mighty Patch and more. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, and it's since evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strips, and more!

Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." — Adg
$11.77 at Amazon
12
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
Promising review: "I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly, non-greasy drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this.

"Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!" — Natalie Brown, BuzzFeed shopping
$18+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
La Roche-Posay's acne-friendly sunscreen with SPF60 protection
Promising review: "I'm extremely fair-skinned so I need to wear sunscreen just to go outside. I just started using this brand and so far I really like it. The SPF coverage is great, it doesn't look or feel greasy and it lasts. It's also sheer enough to wear with your other skincare products. My skin is very sensitive and so far it hasn't caused any breakouts or skin issues that other sunscreens commonly do." — Ashley Stanton
$19.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A prescription-strength retinoid gel for acne
Promising review: "Has completely transformed my skin. I used to get hormonal acne every single month, I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" — Britt
$14.49 at Amazon
15
Diva Stuff
An anti-bacterial pillow mist
Diva Stuff is a family-run and woman-owned small biz based in Florida.

Promising review: "I have really acne-prone skin and breakouts still happening in my thirties. I spray this each night on my silk pillow and my zits have minimized drastically!" — Alina Hepfler
$11.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A microdermabrasion exfoliation mitt
Promising review: "I have always used body scrubs, so many different kinds and brands. When using this mitt I didn't see much dead skin but I wasn't expecting to since I consistently use body scrub. After using this mitt my skin has never felt softer or smoother. I wish I found this sooner, I would have saved a lot of money not buying scrubs. This is a wonderful price for a wonderful product. If it is in your cart buy it now!!" — Amazon customer
$9.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A callus-removing foot file
Promising reviews: "I rarely write reviews unless something blows me out of the water or is a huge disappointment, and this is one of the most amazing tools I've ever used. With just one five-minute use my feet feel incredibly soft and refreshed. I wish I took before and after photos because I had very dry/hard/cracked heels and I was truly amazed at how this file scraped it all away SO quickly. I can't even see any cracks any more literally just after that one use. I've tried several pumice stones, lotions and scrubs but this tool is absolutely it, the holy grail for soft smooth feet. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed." — Emily
$9.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A professional callus-remover gel
Promising review: "I’m shocked. This stuff really works! It’s the only thing I have found that worked this well and this fast. This was easy. I soaked my feet, then put this on my heels for 10 minutes, then used my pumice and almost all my dead skin was gone. Amazing. And I had really bad heels." — Ilovebling
$14.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
Two pairs of skin-peeling foot masks
Promising review: "My feet were definitely in need of some attention. I didn't have high expectations, but was super impressed by the results. It was a weird process as my skin began to peel off over a two week span of time. It was definitely hard to keep from using lotion as it worked it's magic because my feet were itchy, but it was worth the discomfort in the end. My feet are baby soft! I will not hesitate to purchase this again when my feet need some love." — Kimi
$15.49 at Amazon
20
Blume
A nourishing acne-healing oil
Blume is a WOC-founded small business run by two sisters making period and skincare products for teens and adults alike.

Promising review: "Best oil for adult acne! My favorite acne treatment by far!! Everything else dried me out or would make my acne worse. Because my acne is hormonal, not teen acne, I reacted to all of the drying products that are so popular. This oil is super hydrating, doesn’t cause breakouts and actually helps heal my skin and improves clarity. I add a pump of it to my DIY clay face masks once a week too, and it works great in that combo. It also smells amaaaazing. Couldn’t believe my eyes!" — Sophia G.
$27.95 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A piercing-caused keloid scar-reducer
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this two to three times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.

Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
$12.85 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A heated gua sha stone
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" — The Amazonian
$50.28 at Amazon
23
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager and exfoliator
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
$5.93 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A detoxifying butt mask
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure." – Lauren
$9.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A relaxing and de-puffing ice roller
Promising review: "I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good! I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" — Rula
$18.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A nano facial steamer
It also comes with a five-piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit!

Promising review: "After having seen my esthetician for a few months, I asked her for a facial steamer she'd recommend for home use. She suggested this one and I have been using it nightly since receiving it. It is VERY user-friendly and certainly is making my skin look healthy and therefore, makeup looks better when I go out for the evening, etc. I highly recommend this product and as I use it with a towel over my head in order to keep the steam more focused on my face, it's a complete joy and immensely relaxing." — Antonia O.
$39.95 at Amazon
